Keralam State Lottery Result: May 29, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Suvarna Keralam SK 54 Live! Friday's Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK 54 lottery draw will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK 54 for Friday, 29-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RX 412785 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR V

Agency No.: M 3114

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 412785 RO 412785

RP 412785 RR 412785

RS 412785 RT 412785

RU 412785 RV 412785

RW 412785 RY 412785 RZ 412785

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RV 799446 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SHAJI P A

Agency No.: Y 2766

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RU 736021 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: HALEEMA M A

Agency No.: T 6663

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0365 0458 0798 1018 1244 3316 3718 4027 4360 4777 6195 6289 7027 7845 8167 8243 8798 9478 9968

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

5816 6836 7222 7325 7875 8478

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0151 0195 1327 1467 1762 2047 2054 2539 2546 2744 2902 3263 4429 4490 5560 6055 6363 6511 6880 7071 7952 8345 8513 9099 9854

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0162 0203 0271 0506 0544 0632 0695 0873 1286 1360 1523 1997 2304 2331 2390 2415 2422 2740 2759 2911 3113 3114 3699 3795 3831 3912 4166 4244 4259 4302 4366 4459 4582 4585 4589 4654 4664 4675 4833 4842 5098 5162 5379 5436 5503 5539 5752 5921 5931 6284 6380 6734 6770 6777 6810 6832 6861 7131 7324 7472 7922 7985 8023 8181 8525 8530 8565 8583 8787 8854 9011 9287 9440 9500 9927 9942

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0017 0075 0103 0176 0210 0324 0433 0551 0599 0682 0786 0811 0870 1158 1178 1227 1529 1664 1802 1973 2055 2345 2384 2429 2452 2560 2615 2662 2894 3034 3121 3150 3163 3190 3509 3561 3600 3623 3986 4109 4253 4267 4283 4309 4594 4688 4724 4892 4948 5036 5097 5215 5440 5558 5559 5696 5914 5997 6259 6345 6373 6398 6429 6461 6478 6692 6730 7056 7093 7161 7455 7564 7599 7811 7880 8208 8292 8491 8551 8570 8618 8698 8753 8850 8960 8978 9150 9206 9297 9344 9403 9550

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0095 0119 0121 0257 0263 0299 0313 0357 0406 0494 0533 0625 0855 0869 0885 1045 1103 1252 1474 1494 1530 1550 1574 1588 1937 1968 2009 2101 2175 2410 2478 2479 2523 2528 2533 2587 2689 2750 2966 2971 3026 3036 3055 3119 3237 3278 3499 3571 3603 3706 4029 4058 4117 4138 4170 4235 4242 4272 4349 4424 4571 4628 4725 4734 4739 4748 4911 5028 5073 5077 5188 5193 5259 5450 5653 5667 5673 5840 5865 5869 5882 5947 6000 6039 6189 6270 6532 6654 6660 6670 6676 6742 6765 6813 6972 6996 7022 7023 7062 7088 7189 7192 7199 7366 7433 7442 7446 7514 7625 7672 7859 7927 7980 8003 8071 8078 8094 8193 8199 8371 8460 8544 8615 8649 8774 8778 8832 8862 8985 8987 9017 9070 9179 9188 9225 9229 9314 9342 9432 9451 9546 9624 9839 9885

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Suvarna Keralam SK 54 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Kerala. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Suvarna Keralam Lottery

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Friday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.