Keralam State Lottery Result: May 28, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-625 Thursday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-625 lottery draw will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-625 for Tuesday, 28-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PF 555435 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: MANOJ M

Agency No.: Q 7655

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PA 555435 PB 555435

PC 555435 PD 555435

PE 555435 PG 555435

PH 555435 PJ 555435

PK 555435 PL 555435 PM 555435

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PK 747477 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: KRIJESH T M

Agency No.: H 920

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PJ 967059 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: M M MANI

Agency No.: Y 3106

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0816 1036 1045 1958 2028 2226 2644 4511 4948 5005 5475 6425 7636 7819 8020 8291 8407 9764

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0414 2569 4830 8536 8572 9182

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1142 1225 1406 1650 1895 2018 2344 2388 2746 2857 3020 3442 3766 3831 4563 5022 5024 6707 7161 7955 8665 9006 9098 9117 9521

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0075 0118 0122 0172 0252 0372 0515 0730 0932 1038 1077 1203 1220 1335 1398 1509 1567 1791 1796 1946 1981 2011 2517 2617 2956 3097 3395 3444 3479 3612 3737 3793 4507 4546 4588 4616 5228 5317 5411 5629 5867 6007 6104 6256 6401 6478 6566 6630 6643 6761 6936 6978 7018 7298 7334 7352 7397 7479 7503 7665 7755 7899 8062 8271 8388 8474 8612 8879 9000 9059 9206 9365 9485 9731 9918 9945

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0007 0079 0224 0526 0622 0736 0790 0859 0861 0927 0962 0964 1259 1292 1294 1306 1348 1364 1464 1743 1807 1862 1896 1925 1974 2051 2104 2248 2490 2548 2766 2864 2867 3165 3498 3623 4140 4400 4456 4734 4820 4958 5003 5066 5094 5153 5332 5339 5508 5551 5736 5851 5904 5955 5985 6006 6371 6580 6816 6952 7275 7323 7440 7489 7519 7763 7776 7795 7901 8086 8575 8659 8767 8892 8976 9147 9443 9498 9621 9761 9836 9838 9872 9970

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0038 0040 0074 0087 0119 0661 0665 0714 0762 0795 0831 0851 1118 1134 1234 1261 1401 1455 1629 1632 1692 1704 1719 1721 1723 1729 1744 1747 1750 1762 1789 1829 1922 1956 1973 2273 2433 2625 2813 2934 3092 3232 3325 3342 3499 3592 3794 3829 3865 3951 4125 4163 4225 4326 4337 4356 4406 4421 4476 4716 4774 4784 4810 4829 5032 5047 5056 5109 5164 5213 5338 5364 5374 5616 5744 5817 5823 5920 5954 5995 6001 6009 6069 6083 6330 6331 6365 6373 6390 6432 6491 6535 6584 6619 6680 6802 6866 6996 7007 7021 7151 7218 7449 7465 7478 7527 7639 7649 7754 7832 8167 8202 8218 8278 8310 8384 8396 8401 8428 8476 8601 8637 8648 8655 8818 8819 8917 9161 9184 9211 9270 9334 9454 9775 9787 9859 9938 9957

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Karunya Plus KN-625 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Karunya Plus Lottery

The Karunya Plus lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Thursday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.