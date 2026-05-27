Keralam State Lottery Result: May 27, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-54 for Wednesday, 27-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DZ 498197 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAM T

Agency No.: T 6003

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DN 498197 DO 498197

DP 498197 DR 498197

DS 498197 DT 498197

DU 498197 DV 498197

DW 498197 DX 498197 DY 498197

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DY 753477 THRISSUR

Agent Name: NISHAD

Agency No.: R 10264

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DW 193659 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MURALEEDHARAN S

Agency No.: P 2805

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0690 1311 1690 1930 2036 3451 3523 3722 4498 4875 5559 5858 6073 6296 6372 7138 7816 8096 9316

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0555 1395 2519 2975 5463 6406

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0301 0317 0424 0578 1188 1520 1533 3455 3807 4074 4317 4549 4678 4683 6135 6279 6373 6621 6656 6824 7133 7563 8380 9167 9627

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0027 0061 0117 0195 0444 0473 0509 0531 0584 0746 0903 1029 1039 1345 1435 1602 1645 1715 1807 1892 2348 2361 2430 2501 2535 2741 2780 3058 3107 3166 3292 3535 3593 3862 3985 4059 4260 4318 4719 4812 4990 4997 5055 5277 5308 5620 5634 5647 5664 5860 6301 6476 6611 6724 6756 6758 6851 7264 7490 7503 7806 8277 8413 8430 8742 8874 8876 8950 8967 9150 9542 9721 9750 9817 9853 9979

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0029 0038 0091 0167 0364 0548 0551 0645 0723 0844 0921 0972 1147 1150 1172 1180 1291 1393 1411 1427 1634 1664 1831 1895 2170 2362 2633 2779 2919 2963 2966 2981 2992 3032 3204 3361 3384 3385 3406 3485 3603 3714 3994 4148 4311 4383 4409 4497 4505 4668 4794 5107 5183 5388 5599 5652 5653 5723 5953 6139 6207 6283 6328 6409 6429 6494 6591 6813 6816 6820 6907 7104 7143 7172 7189 7392 7553 7562 7753 7791 7863 8041 8409 8528 8550 9060 9129 9131 9213 9269 9304 9313 9374 9666 9682 9800

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0017 0024 0035 0043 0055 0067 0068 0213 0214 0277 0305 0318 0470 0503 0507 0654 0710 0830 0845 0894 0932 0941 0990 0997 1092 1093 1224 1253 1255 1301 1409 1445 1618 1646 1662 1763 1765 1783 2019 2101 2405 2426 2457 2759 2770 2809 2826 2854 2907 3098 3242 3300 3434 3605 3692 3814 3853 3916 4044 4055 4077 4177 4182 4190 4191 4205 4315 4378 4574 4581 4622 4654 4721 4728 4814 4925 5016 5110 5168 5209 5245 5263 5283 5506 5623 5847 5879 5931 5940 5955 5980 6005 6148 6177 6181 6188 6223 6334 6443 6619 6700 6711 6720 6877 6995 7005 7095 7412 7466 7473 7609 7669 7723 7821 7841 7852 7986 8421 8448 8536 8663 8699 8712 8720 8766 8899 8912 9134 9161 9171 9220 9265 9427 9540 9568 9573 9702 9735

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Dhanalekshmi Lottery

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Wednesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.