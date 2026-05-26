Keralam State Lottery Result: May 26, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-521 for Tuesday, 26-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SV 904465 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: ABHILASH C

Agency No.: M 3288

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Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 904465 SO 904465

SP 904465 SR 904465

SS 904465 ST 904465

SU 904465 SW 904465

SX 904465 SY 904465 SZ 904465

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SS 167747 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SUNITHA

Agency No.: R 9844

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SR 657509 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHY M

Agency No.: K 7682

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For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0382 2361 3131 3402 3518 3561 4082 4785 4950 5159 5495 6211 6275 6618 6850 6965 7082 8560 9770

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2599 3472 5259 5476 8801 9637

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0362 0715 0771 0864 1136 1761 2566 2634 3622 3738 4303 4449 4559 5290 5422 6305 6621 6920 7395 8125 8217 8834 9508 9596 9980

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0007 0026 0028 0498 0539 0573 0681 0824 0909 1046 1343 1504 1554 1663 1756 1816 1969 1977 2093 2336 2470 2546 2562 2772 2864 2901 2944 3212 3409 3630 3754 4030 4114 4120 4182 4324 4390 4502 4609 4696 4749 4942 5113 5132 5298 5311 5325 5329 6178 6202 6249 6401 6960 6978 7099 7103 7144 7449 7470 7475 7643 7752 8337 8367 8532 8634 8950 8969 8973 9028 9033 9607 9677 9710 9816 9837

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0000 0066 0280 0564 0565 0575 0682 0699 1128 1298 1440 1574 1803 1990 2041 2079 2143 2342 2536 2682 2707 2711 2807 3119 3469 3495 3521 3597 3942 4098 4118 4190 4240 4340 4361 4432 4459 4506 4788 4827 4853 4953 5019 5043 5091 5173 5371 5428 5669 5722 5847 5864 6251 6610 6678 6689 6728 6840 6998 7125 7280 7344 7454 7632 7668 7751 7774 7813 7884 7916 7934 7980 8027 8048 8052 8343 8434 8543 8673 8703 8754 9039 9136 9169 9194 9210 9379 9744 9774 9884

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0035 0085 0123 0156 0243 0334 0376 0403 0687 0849 0879 0896 0921 1004 1011 1024 1040 1072 1078 1115 1239 1290 1468 1684 1685 1698 1708 1721 1754 1776 1811 1832 1852 2063 2231 2270 2345 2386 2515 2544 2670 2762 2917 3007 3018 3083 3113 3454 3489 3509 3632 3688 3878 3879 3920 4001 4106 4193 4310 4585 4752 4979 5076 5077 5148 5233 5251 5265 5268 5334 5542 5550 5551 5571 5663 5678 5732 5735 5854 5976 6009 6037 6142 6162 6190 6240 6245 6400 6436 6495 6526 6576 6613 6780 6826 7076 7141 7156 7210 7302 7459 7474 7491 7694 7701 7779 7798 7831 7865 7882 8000 8183 8213 8221 8230 8235 8241 8245 8290 8359 8366 8527 8575 8586 8636 8642 8657 8683 8701 8867 8931 9044 9141 9150 9175 9326 9422 9459 9554 9581 9668 9671 9711 9719 9838 9887 9915 9945 9975 9979

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.