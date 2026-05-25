Keralam State Lottery Result: May 25, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Bhagyathara BT-55 Monday Lucky Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Bhagyathara BT-55 lottery draw will be held on Monday, May 25, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-55 for Monday, 25-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BJ 659839 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: USHA

Agency No.: A 3730

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 659839 BB 659839

BC 659839 BD 659839

BE 659839 BF 659839

BG 659839 BH 659839

BK 659839 BL 659839 BM 659839

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BG 334040 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: AJITH KUMAR P S

Agency No.: R 5492

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BE 248939 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: C G ANTONY

Agency No.: R 4858

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0344 0494 0617 1358 1845 1896 2929 3239 3641 3851 4803 5836 6156 6904 7523 7599 8836 9159 9789

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2377 2943 4120 5229 6238 7924

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0142 0312 0399 0602 0706 2402 2683 3015 3133 3359 4131 4200 4461 4776 4966 6095 6234 6688 6928 8117 8291 8312 9001 9275 9442

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0176 0819 0870 1342 1359 1514 1575 1619 1727 1797 1854 1908 2101 2436 2528 2529 2644 2707 2726 2937 2976 3232 3233 3305 3376 3855 4141 4453 4516 4654 5001 5051 5102 5135 5363 5458 5470 5493 5635 5691 5824 5849 5942 5971 6021 6214 6277 6437 6454 6726 6734 6735 6854 6871 6895 6949 7095 7284 7504 7509 7630 7689 7712 7860 7916 8255 8260 8504 8571 9165 9187 9231 9276 9677 9811 9975

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0023 0052 0206 0238 0254 0368 0538 0552 0600 0735 0788 0813 0857 1148 1347 1362 1381 1606 1776 1784 1885 1994 2048 2191 2223 2991 3179 3235 3302 3330 3351 3618 3830 3929 3951 4321 4377 4391 4589 4722 4733 4932 5033 5176 5232 5251 5393 5479 5744 5863 5871 5928 5955 6259 6265 6338 6378 6899 7020 7028 7045 7211 7239 7386 7650 7685 8054 8062 8087 8322 8335 8404 8515 8550 8583 8598 8812 8849 8852 8919 8951 9121 9236 9237 9329 9369 9377 9399 9527 9552 9721 9795 9837 9951

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0014 0019 0083 0122 0129 0131 0132 0171 0175 0178 0201 0218 0410 0436 0519 0575 0630 0655 0905 0980 1046 1055 1132 1245 1299 1345 1372 1414 1466 1615 1630 1671 2110 2249 2260 2301 2424 2451 2612 2650 2859 2860 2880 2945 3117 3132 3245 3274 3341 3345 3639 3698 3721 4029 4105 4138 4199 4201 4317 4325 4408 4645 4725 4810 4820 4838 5007 5008 5202 5221 5240 5244 5339 5461 5514 5545 5562 5574 5656 5660 5678 5741 5747 5761 5825 5835 5861 6298 6369 6504 6556 6565 6608 6663 6681 6787 6829 6846 6852 6892 6918 6924 6963 7013 7061 7089 7094 7110 7247 7252 7351 7355 7374 7456 7546 7644 7652 7656 7710 7986 8036 8106 8194 8202 8251 8358 8402 8441 8514 8542 8552 8557 8658 8720 8871 8909 8914 8915 9073 9088 9311 9724 9804 9915

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Bhagyathara BT-55 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Kerala. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Bhagyathara Lottery

The Bhagyathara lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Monday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.