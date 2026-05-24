Keralam State Lottery Result: May 24, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Samrudhi SM-56 Sunday Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Samrudhi SM-56 lottery draw will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-56 for Sunday, 24-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MV 232040 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

MN 232040 MO 232040

MP 232040 MX 232040

MR 232040 MS 232040

MT 232040 MU 232040

MW 232040 MY 232040 MZ 232040

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MW 875281 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: RANGA SWAMY K

Agency No.: P 2549

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MP 879101 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: RATHEESH A J

Agency No.: R 5701

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0301 0557 0848 1249 1477 2482 2934 3411 3565 4318 5248 6153 6959 7559 8228 8239 8662 9093 9344

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0431 1374 7451 8075 8644 9803

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0189 1088 1142 1353 2281 2723 3646 3813 3918 4800 4824 5105 6476 6521 6870 6944 7240 7311 7567 8106 9141 9205 9238 9665 9875

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077 0198 0210 0475 0553 0578 0849 0865 0904 0908 0923 1034 1211 1266 2023 2259 2304 2497 2629 2656 2751 2756 3141 3198 3215 3216 3371 3875 3960 4295 4297 4357 4418 4434 4479 4558 4595 4618 4750 4994 5022 5073 5084 5171 5373 5613 5671 5926 5942 6109 6272 6525 6574 6578 6699 6759 6934 6958 7185 7205 7581 7698 7762 7807 8148 8603 8683 8743 8760 8768 8790 8947 9299 9746 9844 9859

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0019 0052 0060 0160 0232 0416 0580 0822 0983 0995 1165 1194 1231 1282 1310 1471 1478 1620 1661 1690 1812 1902 1913 2047 2125 2395 2426 2852 2895 3060 3301 3370 3444 3475 3599 3848 3963 4004 4046 4081 4346 4407 4454 5061 5081 5203 5441 5474 5701 5712 5720 5734 6027 6258 6394 6583 6599 6627 6724 7265 7279 7282 7595 7650 7679 7695 7707 7851 7937 8031 8082 8110 8220 8390 8449 8511 8805 8819 8872 8879 9125 9140 9321 9435 9456 9531 9545 9565 9567 9614 9649 9717

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0073 0113 0117 0256 0265 0294 0354 0387 0398 0447 0487 0494 0526 0730 0807 0821 0883 0898 0916 1064 1169 1200 1233 1293 1319 1328 1426 1489 1609 1624 1689 1704 1714 1723 1803 2024 2113 2199 2297 2380 2445 2470 2599 2603 2620 2636 2648 2653 2760 2794 2816 3104 3173 3264 3441 3474 3517 3588 3601 3780 3823 3845 3906 4049 4123 4151 4216 4376 4439 4461 4466 4492 4551 4599 4624 4717 4755 4767 4811 4927 4975 5115 5287 5301 5314 5350 5354 5411 5527 5528 5608 5649 5715 5810 5815 5819 5822 5862 6002 6011 6072 6075 6123 6384 6396 6490 6615 6637 6651 6715 6855 6872 7001 7049 7126 7152 7246 7298 7367 7425 7462 7494 7588 7877 8022 8081 8101 8137 8158 8203 8217 8332 8403 8439 8440 8529 8628 8850 8911 8962 9122 9129 9136 9357 9427 9431 9594 9750 9802 9850

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Samrudhi SM-56 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Samrudhi Lottery

The Samrudhi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Sunday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.