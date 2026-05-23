Keralam State Lottery Result: May 23, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Vishnu Bumper BR-109 Saturday Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Vishnu Bumper BR-109 lottery draw will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Vishnu Bumper BR-109 for Saturday, 23-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.12,00,00,000/- (12 Crore)

(Common to all series)

VB 135452 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: ANIL D

Agency No: Q 4301

(Remaining all series)

VA 135452

VC 135452

VD 135452

VE 135452

VG 135452

2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(One prize in each series)

VA 616453

VB 327020

VC 348224

VD 252972

VE 649598

VG 367998

3rd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

VA 238131

VB 149470

VC 133511

VD 575123

VE 363410

VG 480536

4th Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

VA 818975

VB 749053

VC 777708

VD 123033

VE 448421

VG 823578

5th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0891 1678 1729 2053 2548 2659 2840 3065 3333 3658 3989 4122 4644 4670 4742 5294 5328 5730 5790 5995 6522 6597 7185 7785 8261 8344 8480 8520 9566 9793

6th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 24 times)

0094 0363 0547 0560 0696 0862 1240 2216 2825 2889 3669 3731 3812 4483 4654 4952 6193 6279 6555 7431 7760 8241 8573 8884

7th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 54 times)

0281 0613 0705 1295 1334 1693 1801 1815 2279 2532 2588 2654 2940 3129 3406 3591 4019 4053 4327 4472 4547 4563 4977 5016 5148 5458 5551 5571 5925 6097 6143 6361 6704 7109 7357 7614 7621 7833 7898 8124 8402 8511 8512 8545 8629 8808 8866 8918 9170 9260 9339 9344 9474 9998

8th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 254 times)

0004 0100 0104 0140 0155 0190 0211 0216 0233 0242 0293 0326 0380 0409 0429 0453 0534 0679 0714 0722 0752 0805 0816 0904 0907 0930 1072 1076 1087 1092 1129 1143 1147 1244 1302 1313 1410 1445 1558 1594 1607 1709 1722 1772 1832 1884 1901 1905 1956 1958 1971 2034 2043 2138 2164 2172 2385 2446 2508 2518 2530 2540 2544 2620 2722 2733 2773 2810 2812 2830 2839 2841 2888 2891 3022 3025 3077 3078 3090 3120 3147 3220 3389 3401 3408 3417 3439 3459 3483 3534 3541 3548 3713 3787 3788 3797 3819 3840 3905 3907 3954 4012 4046 4136 4192 4231 4272 4313 4330 4378 4391 4399 4408 4418 4419 4430 4498 4641 4684 4719 4799 4851 4854 4887 4895 4937 4940 4944 4960 5012 5031 5179 5191 5199 5280 5289 5339 5358 5379 5397 5406 5413 5464 5487 5520 5616 5676 5683 5731 5849 5967 5994 6019 6028 6033 6075 6089 6119 6244 6290 6298 6304 6312 6387 6417 6464 6546 6603 6635 6645 6658 6666 6723 6800 6813 6852 6869 6879 6927 6942 6944 6979 6994 7024 7055 7093 7099 7103 7114 7118 7125 7144 7153 7191 7341 7416 7433 7501 7576 7606 7625 7628 7643 7660 7672 7714 7742 7795 7895 7935 7949 7960 8034 8036 8094 8100 8129 8160 8296 8363 8370 8437 8504 8606 8682 8725 8727 8810 8818 9037 9057 9076 9150 9161 9211 9230 9292 9321 9343 9352 9357 9419 9435 9505 9551 9644 9749 9807 9825 9856 9870 9957 9962 9988

9th Prize Rs.300/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 342 times)

0040 0044 0048 0054 0058 0079 0083 0085 0112 0144 0192 0241 0271 0289 0302 0314 0365 0393 0402 0441 0443 0455 0490 0510 0515 0539 0545 0561 0571 0598 0599 0625 0680 0692 0694 0744 0750 0760 0776 0784 0797 0817 0877 0892 0917 0927 0936 0962 0987 1024 1025 1033 1040 1071 1084 1100 1126 1181 1304 1319 1346 1407 1424 1453 1472 1489 1502 1515 1520 1530 1547 1562 1567 1615 1634 1671 1773 1804 1808 1824 1850 1872 1904 1942 1984 2014 2026 2040 2060 2064 2085 2110 2120 2136 2177 2200 2313 2317 2331 2391 2412 2434 2531 2545 2593 2598 2633 2643 2687 2699 2716 2746 2800 2808 2826 2828 2832 2836 2854 2856 2879 2910 2919 2925 3004 3037 3050 3081 3106 3130 3239 3266 3279 3294 3340 3360 3364 3383 3445 3560 3570 3576 3639 3644 3665 3730 3806 3828 3851 3856 3909 3914 3974 3982 3995 4077 4085 4092 4134 4139 4162 4238 4244 4246 4269 4293 4303 4417 4469 4473 4476 4582 4637 4639 4669 4709 4755 4761 4763 4865 4908 4975 4979 4998 5029 5054 5072 5075 5105 5172 5175 5223 5274 5277 5322 5326 5361 5378 5411 5490 5515 5525 5530 5556 5638 5678 5703 5759 5784 5853 5896 5902 5976 6006 6046 6055 6071 6077 6079 6090 6093 6123 6156 6159 6233 6240 6253 6256 6296 6315 6322 6414 6528 6536 6539 6550 6657 6691 6761 6766 6854 6877 6916 6951 6971 7013 7018 7020 7046 7069 7137 7183 7221 7231 7232 7323 7329 7352 7359 7363 7385 7448 7461 7476 7480 7497 7513 7520 7578 7593 7604 7629 7729 7772 7775 7812 7820 7831 7859 7910 7977 8046 8051 8067 8070 8076 8097 8109 8110 8126 8128 8176 8206 8233 8294 8341 8415 8500 8510 8542 8564 8585 8618 8708 8745 8750 8754 8786 8857 8996 9001 9035 9067 9089 9151 9166 9172 9242 9268 9309 9310 9330 9333 9356 9408 9418 9423 9510 9543 9581 9583 9612 9649 9684 9692 9702 9710 9723 9884 9885 9909 9936

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Vishnu Bumper BR-109 lottery offers a top prize of ₹12 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹1 Crore

3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh

4th Prize: ₹5 Lakh

5th Prize: ₹5,000

6th Prize: ₹2,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹300

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.