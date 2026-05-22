Keralam State Lottery Result: May 22, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Suvarna Keralam SK 53 Live! Friday's Weekly Draw

Keralam State Lottery Result: May 21, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-624 Thursday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK 53 lottery draw will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK 53 for Friday, 22-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RE 885786 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P RAKESH

Agency No.: P 3614

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 885786 RB 885786

RC 885786 RD 885786

RF 885786 RG 885786

RH 885786 RJ 885786

RK 885786 RL 885786 RM 885786

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RE 318008 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD M M

Agency No.: E 7604

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RH 864462 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: SURAJ S

Agency No.: H 3614

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0075 0710 1497 1605 5076 5635 6376 7240 7548 8089 8426 8611 9027 9132 9228 9601 9653 9793 9876

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1327 2702 3121 4575 7558 7909

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0115 0814 1159 2433 2541 2564 3101 3124 3559 3600 3646 4104 5087 5330 5547 6613 6708 7911 8915 9002 9009 9266 9319 9533 9685

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0509 0559 0690 0709 0935 1304 1402 1478 1493 1713 2054 2066 2221 2438 2594 2719 2798 2844 2973 3134 3410 3635 3685 3985 4026 4420 4581 4603 4757 4760 4881 4930 4940 5037 5181 5360 5603 5765 5869 5994 5997 6075 6128 6170 6244 6257 6397 6452 6484 6507 6583 6718 6911 7004 7198 7206 7270 7385 7449 7454 7778 8045 8131 8151 8222 8324 8360 8371 8482 8585 8677 9041 9556 9585 9951 9968

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0019 0099 0270 0289 0305 0375 0552 0591 0600 0614 0893 0961 1140 1147 1286 1562 1573 1690 1709 2099 2213 2217 2592 2668 2679 3123 3402 3570 3875 4040 4049 4078 4092 4273 4456 4540 4775 4793 5045 5067 5129 5261 5362 5398 5551 5606 5714 5761 5863 5865 5868 5915 5991 6057 6516 6527 6638 6828 6945 6987 7135 7159 7190 7267 7279 7295 7377 7654 7685 7819 7917 7931 8355 8481 8496 8499 8503 8600 8728 8823 8943 8956 8978 9108 9230 9394 9430 9488 9610 9895 9904 9959

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0228 0386 0576 0823 0949 0996 1092 1246 1293 1388 1408 1421 1486 1600 1625 1643 1984 2134 2186 2191 2290 2363 2405 2489 2527 2723 2753 2761 2773 2821 2865 3009 3120 3130 3296 3303 3357 3371 3389 3532 3550 3747 3748 3796 3800 3849 3858 3940 4015 4023 4041 4117 4160 4191 4233 4234 4252 4373 4547 4631 4651 4782 4784 4913 4914 4953 5007 5121 5236 5421 5462 5579 5706 5740 5892 5911 5916 6045 6050 6131 6174 6307 6429 6497 6502 6532 6549 6551 6553 6774 6825 6846 6876 6895 6968 7049 7053 7104 7155 7210 7381 7635 7655 7666 7669 7756 7798 7854 7912 7915 7947 8102 8108 8227 8240 8290 8332 8402 8445 8535 8555 8681 8718 8843 8909 8959 9006 9007 9051 9109 9173 9312 9325 9412 9470 9502 9581 9657 9836 9846 9909 9937 9971 9980

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Suvarna Keralam SK 53 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Suvarna Keralam Lottery

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.