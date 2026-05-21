Keralam State Lottery Result: May 21, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-624 Thursday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-624 lottery draw will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-624 for Thursday, 21-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PN 945080 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SAJI A R

Agency No.: T 4938

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PO 945080 PP 945080

PR 945080 PS 945080

PT 945080 PU 945080

PV 945080 PW 945080

PX 945080 PY 945080 PZ 945080

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 771990 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: DEEPAK V S

Agency No.: T 3768

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PV 714581 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: JAYARAJ A

Agency No.: H 3612

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0054 0244 0617 2281 2662 3384 3534 4830 5485 7194 7244 7348 7402 7816 7974 8065 9046 9745 9921

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1477 2891 3532 6206 6919 9514

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0326 0385 0915 1529 1641 2274 2429 2477 2513 3980 4146 4343 4441 4576 5229 5549 5659 7263 7424 7566 7621 8202 9136 9277 9472

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0100 0308 0678 0722 0874 1006 1063 1105 1154 1174 1340 1450 1615 1783 1794 2134 2171 2200 2206 2221 2511 2558 2602 2672 2807 2819 2926 3052 3561 3639 3799 3893 4247 4356 4618 4630 4655 4857 4975 5035 5069 5115 5265 5544 5929 5967 6285 6468 6677 6705 6759 6959 6961 7106 7378 7477 7519 7768 7801 8263 8311 8451 8510 8637 8736 8750 8810 8908 8927 9190 9204 9254 9260 9619 9663 9758

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

...

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Karunya Plus KN-624 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Karunya Plus Lottery

The Karunya Plus lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.