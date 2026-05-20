Keralam State Lottery Result: May 20, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Dhanalekshmi DL-53 Wednesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-53 for Tuesday, 20-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DF 314005 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: AMARJITH A S

Agency No.: S 1288

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 314005 DB 314005

DC 314005 DD 314005

DE 314005 DG 314005

DH 314005 DJ 314005

DK 314005 DL 314005 DM 314005

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DK 765564 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: VINOD KUMAR T V

Agency No.: S 1633

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DE 973009 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SHAJU C L

Agency No.: R 8309

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0439 1732 2231 2662 3148 4065 4335 4577 4584 5053 5498 5956 6655 6981 7674 8603 9064 9267 9457

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1109 1413 1621 1781 3998 5961

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0696 1028 1142 1320 1361 1399 1979 2969 2998 3080 3526 4357 4556 4841 5849 6073 6084 7095 7342 7425 7938 9013 9056 9376 9871

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0030 0161 0379 0416 0566 1397 1445 1579 1910 2011 2029 2123 2154 2364 2546 2597 2633 2637 2673 2717 2791 2875 3051 3172 3499 3860 3903 4172 4328 4705 4805 4875 4913 4921 5016 5129 5157 5625 6068 6102 6164 6192 6304 6314 6323 6327 6743 6830 7030 7196 7300 7568 7732 7817 7824 7930 7932 8053 8155 8223 8330 8338 8382 8432 8468 8630 8889 8993 9108 9367 9409 9424 9669 9673 9723 9776

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0014 0068 0259 0340 0492 0616 0637 0772 1118 1152 1163 1283 1429 1532 1577 1616 1713 1884 1916 1924 2126 2243 2323 2485 2715 2846 2906 2917 2963 3086 3120 3137 3233 3299 3301 3484 3560 3812 3820 3874 4018 4046 4260 4270 4299 4324 4337 4351 4394 4473 4497 4533 4764 5019 5255 5450 5544 5634 5703 5814 5939 6012 6027 6196 6211 6280 6395 6417 6427 6531 6931 7370 7517 7534 7607 7614 7628 7636 7897 7952 7977 7994 8006 8252 8556 8593 8848 8906 9003 9166 9174 9454 9489 9581 9648 9677

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0016 0050 0140 0266 0295 0299 0400 0402 0482 0608 0659 0678 0706 0767 0863 0948 1155 1255 1261 1315 1381 1407 1465 1482 1491 1570 1724 1736 1738 1802 1877 1881 1929 1963 2000 2021 2053 2055 2193 2204 2239 2383 2400 2556 2601 2634 2684 2760 2796 2844 2853 2878 2935 3100 3114 3142 3190 3276 3297 3457 3465 3515 3590 3706 3716 3797 3800 3832 4027 4242 4406 4413 4460 4630 4653 4671 4674 4695 4763 4802 4962 4987 5357 5383 5409 5445 5461 5541 5623 5751 6044 6112 6134 6166 6321 6326 6331 6413 6450 6561 6629 6645 6733 6785 6970 7100 7422 7454 7584 7593 7701 7876 7937 8181 8186 8419 8454 8589 8599 8602 8607 8723 8724 8759 8777 8895 8979 8988 9079 9084 9475 9510 9511 9525 9593 9684 9936 9981

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Dhanalekshmi Lottery

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.