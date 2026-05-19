Keralam State Lottery Result: May 19, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-520 Tuesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-520 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-520 for Tuesday, 19-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SJ 587861 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: JISHIN BABU

Agency No.: C 7310

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 587861 SB 587861

SC 587861 SD 587861

SE 587861 SF 587861

SG 587861 SH 587861

SK 587861 SL 587861 SM 587861

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SF 336866 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: APPUKKUTTAN V

Agency No.: T 5281

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SA 650784 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: SOFIYA THANKACHAN

Agency No.: Q 5365

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0300 0569 0616 0830 1395 1885 2605 3203 3439 4090 6397 6398 6577 7495 7654 8193 8255 8976 9790

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0058 0917 1060 6061 7591 7696

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0868 1172 1209 1800 1820 1841 4429 4650 5323 5540 5626 6245 6264 6300 6393 6495 6757 6761 7022 7303 7476 8124 8392 8950 9663

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0042 0155 0283 0501 0646 0655 0922 1070 1267 1321 1354 1470 1604 1923 1980 2112 2328 2445 2704 2921 2971 3077 3250 3257 3382 3436 3455 3646 4016 4085 4319 4337 4360 4375 4806 4912 5150 5158 5160 5202 5368 5394 5455 5534 5608 5652 5727 5791 5943 6135 6174 6184 6514 6877 7028 7095 7139 7191 7358 7391 7539 7903 8054 8521 8978 9009 9065 9103 9366 9653 9660 9769 9879 9928 9932 9955

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0158 0179 0199 0453 0554 0667 0897 0949 1017 1117 1353 1472 1511 1642 1647 1682 1691 1692 1711 1736 2015 2140 2143 2216 2272 2376 2386 2387 2547 2824 2918 2963 2975 3029 3207 3404 3515 3517 3674 3793 3944 3972 3975 4348 4379 4556 5013 5044 5201 5305 5460 5477 5519 5648 5677 5755 5790 5870 6037 6068 6171 6306 6420 6538 6615 6760 6778 7023 7190 7521 7536 7593 7710 7773 7829 8089 8488 8546 8809 8824 8928 9020 9206 9216 9247 9406 9413 9576 9716 9927

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0002 0035 0039 0053 0057 0074 0101 0176 0186 0331 0346 0410 0433 0445 0449 0571 0585 0685 0719 0792 0797 0866 0902 0911 0913 1025 1118 1183 1297 1314 1392 1439 1627 1644 1698 1705 1963 2042 2060 2227 2336 2370 2603 2755 2939 3078 3138 3148 3185 3201 3222 3324 3329 3388 3396 3408 3413 3473 3555 3669 3806 3827 3867 4006 4061 4128 4132 4149 4248 4271 4347 4359 4402 4413 4941 5012 5022 5176 5219 5248 5358 5420 5421 5469 5560 5577 5600 5601 5622 5664 5715 5839 5853 5874 6064 6078 6120 6169 6380 6389 6441 6639 6680 7031 7042 7058 7134 7182 7236 7278 7309 7405 7416 7526 7554 7585 7612 7739 7779 7896 7924 7943 7995 8001 8034 8047 8068 8113 8148 8334 8457 8480 8496 8556 8571 8580 8623 8736 9098 9219 9229 9276 9432 9500 9537 9555 9573 9755 9767 9880

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-520 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.