Keralam State Lottery Result: May 17, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Samrudhi SM-55 Sunday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Samrudhi SM-55 lottery draw will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-55 for Tuesday, 17-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

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Agent Name:

Agency No.:

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

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Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

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Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-Tourist Destinations

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

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7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

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8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

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9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

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Prize Details

The Samrudhi SM-55 Sunday lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Samrudhi Lottery

The Samrudhi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.