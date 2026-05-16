Keralam Lottery Result: May 16, 2026 - Karunya KR-754 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya KR-754 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, May 16 at 3 PM. The official Keralam lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-754 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Keralam lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-754 for Saturday, 16-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KG 684929 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: VIJAYA MOHANA NAIR P

Agency No.: Q 3242

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 684929 KB 684929

KC 684929 KD 684929

KE 684929 KF 684929

KH 684929 KJ 684929

KK 684929 KL 684929 KM 684929

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KD 788060 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: GANESH K

Agency No.: S 863

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KE 651917 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: SREEVIDYA P

Agency No.: P 6252

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)City & Local Guides

0466 0572 0623 1169 1868 3393 4219 4386 4942 5336 6142 7337 7348 7727 8112 8435 9117 9161 9628

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1607 3198 3603 7424 7969 8111

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0648 0670 0684 1016 1635 2175 2537 2934 2952 2996 3519 4085 4564 4969 5223 5453 5519 5592 6335 7959 8068 8185 8644 9087 9172

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0366 0464 0589 0685 0732 1148 1196 1362 1385 1438 1517 1551 1828 1913 2139 2166 2309 2332 2457 2719 2879 2989 3079 3096 3143 3191 3200 3444 3772 3849 3913 3944 3967 4033 4052 4153 4176 4513 4592 4696 4898 5192 5206 5312 5553 5859 5907 6014 6058 6222 6514 6812 6826 7002 7064 7250 7381 7628 7855 8139 8197 8331 8390 8987 9253 9256 9387 9429 9516 9542 9593 9700 9719 9781 9912 9936

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0180 0242 0446 0489 0768 0770 1073 1280 1516 1599 1620 1646 1722 1889 1922 1975 2016 2289 2336 2357 2359 2585 2701 2773 2816 2836 2870 3056 3058 3218 3269 3302 3513 3740 3752 3756 3948 3957 4250 4536 4589 4788 4855 4861 4901 4950 5017 5067 5231 5340 5661 5677 5765 5879 6385 6504 6631 6667 6779 6813 6854 7053 7179 7383 7413 7492 7505 7552 7561 7684 7705 8061 8193 8276 8495 8724 8750 8758 8764 8929 9106 9201 9369 9382 9390 9569 9573 9667 9762 9774 9975 9981

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

5994 6086 5563 6174 8647 7998 5920 5916 4500 5586 5652 3886 4074 7399 1294 1485 7711 5622 7908 0514 9474 1326 1943 4946 9660 8822 0320 9880 2465 3877 3220 3059 1508 8636 7758 4582 7685 2226 1532 1528 6370 3673 0903 7218 0819 0029 7026 9476 7699 9869 6464 0597 2303 3818 8239 6233 0304 5021 4625 9212 4446 2427 7107 6548 8277 7991 0877 4076 6398 2493 1925 9553 8643 0223 2552 7083 1921 2991 5602 7355 2321 9629 3824 4992 2015 0203 2562 8167 8630 8995 4538 8028 2114 2969 7431 9199 8209 7481 9000 6861 3433 7365 3456 2670

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Keralam lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Keralam lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Keralam Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Keralam Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Keralam Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.