Keralam State Lottery Result: June 8, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Bhagyathara BT-57 Monday Lucky Weekly Draw

Keralam State Lottery Result: June 04, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-626 Thursday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Bhagyathara BT-57 lottery draw will be held on Monday, June 08, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-57 for Monday, 08-06-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BE 603224 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SHAJIDHA SALIL

Agency No.: Y 4780

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 603224 BB 603224

BC 603224 BD 603224

BF 603224 BG 603224

BH 603224 BJ 603224

BK 603224 BL 603224 BM 603224

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BL 523669 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: PARVATHY R NAIR

Agency No.: A 4930

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BJ 743869 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: ASWATHY K

Agency No.: D 6687

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0107 0631 1129 1164 1176 2622 3020 3492 3593 4958 6949 6971 7272 7740 7859 7975 8231 9503 9683

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0162 1533 4340 5269 6580 7227

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0114 1476 1718 2225 2272 2487 2755 3585 3685 3777 4771 5459 6030 6303 6393 6632 7381 7691 7844 7936 8271 9470 9829 9913 9943

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0091 0123 0149 0281 0298 0670 0702 0910 0992 1036 1391 1508 1699 2256 2506 2509 3551 3723 4029 4258 4290 4296 4463 4622 4643 4727 4740 4857 4946 5049 5202 5281 5448 5526 5573 5620 5816 6009 6021 6108 6131 6242 6312 6403 6461 6643 7029 7034 7067 7189 7329 7385 7597 7625 7648 7703 7846 7858 7921 8051 8120 8146 8320 8353 8458 8482 8802 8921 9195 9301 9571 9592 9713 9756 9888 9910

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0220 0410 0725 0767 0828 0839 0860 0972 1029 1089 1125 1141 1207 1412 1486 1575 1828 1969 2047 2069 2085 2093 2106 2250 2455 2542 2738 2860 2897 2907 3091 3141 3204 3294 3314 3343 3382 3415 3473 3649 3717 3819 3987 4018 4206 4280 4370 4559 4598 4935 4959 5126 5256 5302 5391 5634 5716 5775 5908 6206 6262 6544 6613 6792 6794 6842 6899 7154 7275 7456 7530 7582 7656 7673 7960 7986 8136 8169 8251 8414 8530 8648 8692 9050 9114 9182 9309 9416 9467 9481 9500 9712 9837 9940

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0283 0471 0503 0717 0741 0794 0849 0906 0909 0967 0970 0971 0996 1033 1056 1137 1256 1346 1384 1482 1511 1604 1609 1653 1664 1785 1822 1991 2035 2275 2362 2371 2380 2417 2458 2470 2527 2672 2681 2696 2705 2913 2970 2985 3038 3063 3110 3257 3316 3459 3498 3582 3762 3845 3872 3942 4001 4056 4191 4275 4307 4511 4529 4614 4658 4675 4688 4692 4730 4805 4976 5087 5169 5227 5288 5453 5531 5555 5633 5743 5754 5829 5886 5905 5930 5982 6036 6169 6178 6252 6361 6464 6483 6517 6581 6721 6754 6799 6901 6992 7070 7101 7191 7221 7225 7240 7292 7314 7394 7425 7563 7718 7935 8022 8046 8148 8218 8243 8266 8354 8365 8515 8533 8559 8607 8608 8690 8712 8811 8830 8841 8847 8990 9004 9044 9209 9261 9415 9513 9605 9627 9629 9703 9763

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Bhagyathara BT-57 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Kerala. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Bhagyathara Lottery

The Bhagyathara lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Monday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.