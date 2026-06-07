Keralam State Lottery Result: June 7, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Weekly Draw

Keralam State Lottery Result: June 04, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-626 Thursday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Samrudhi SM-58 lottery draw will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-58 for Sunday, 7-06-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MT 852787 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: PREETHA JAYACHANDRAN

Agency No.: S 833

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 852787 MO 852787

MP 852787 MX 852787

MR 852787 MS 852787

MU 852787 MV 852787

MW 852787 MY 852787 MZ 852787

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MO 478093 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: K UNNIKRISHNAN

Agency No.: M 287

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MP 356724 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: ATHUL XAVIER

Agency No.: E 11673

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0164 0386 1916 2126 2402 2583 3981 4453 4648 4765 4967 5119 5515 5978 6807 8078 8315 8532 8621

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2260 4418 5892 7109 7505 9920

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0060 0416 1261 1363 1940 2403 2695 3054 3375 3685 4124 4320 4502 4514 5153 6261 6426 6432 6437 6438 7748 7803 7965 8312 9036

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0014 0056 0130 0439 0479 0648 0747 0853 1064 1279 1282 1546 1612 1674 1969 2183 2221 2299 2425 2592 2593 2626 2704 2723 2786 2804 2933 3085 3094 3343 3352 3446 3727 3834 3862 4532 4592 4792 4828 4829 5264 5331 5418 5485 5654 5682 6076 6327 6365 6908 6933 6952 6962 7075 7079 7113 7476 7620 7738 7791 7805 7810 7904 7975 8301 8375 8463 8634 8810 8933 9075 9082 9227 9362 9454 9899

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0017 0040 0275 0404 0592 0604 0686 0699 0809 0856 0913 1032 1034 1044 1117 1132 1271 1346 1476 1768 1947 1953 2047 2339 2527 2554 2569 2650 2781 2902 3095 3156 3403 3505 3643 3692 4122 4181 4213 4233 4427 4798 4811 4814 4823 5101 5110 5227 5306 5320 5374 5525 5722 6095 6201 6210 6361 6603 6630 6697 6783 6924 7020 7023 7126 7215 7251 7258 7522 7921 7955 7981 8253 8303 8468 8483 8502 8538 8546 9002 9027 9034 9265 9287 9398 9730 9876 9886 9890 9891 9917 9992

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0051 0065 0101 0133 0161 0223 0269 0279 0345 0394 0417 0464 0481 0506 0580 0682 0703 0731 0744 0815 0992 0999 1077 1136 1270 1338 1342 1357 1510 1517 1786 1792 1849 1856 1955 1982 2034 2039 2161 2290 2477 2586 2646 2657 2691 2716 2892 3028 3089 3161 3182 3218 3313 3621 3865 3927 4110 4208 4249 4265 4339 4373 4450 4530 4538 4586 4611 4689 4734 4801 4818 4862 4934 5021 5186 5291 5310 5311 5361 5433 5465 5496 5550 5599 5641 5663 5670 5905 6009 6011 6025 6044 6069 6142 6143 6221 6285 6289 6358 6389 6396 6496 6618 6702 6747 6789 7017 7072 7149 7161 7306 7362 7427 7454 7530 7716 7726 7801 7870 7890 7908 7915 7974 8031 8076 8095 8114 8145 8390 8396 8459 8469 8565 8704 8989 9017 9103 9231 9371 9412 9424 9479 9499 9581 9592 9717 9744 9791 9851 9870

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Samrudhi SM-58 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Samrudhi Lottery

The Samrudhi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Sunday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.