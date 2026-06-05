Keralam State Lottery Result: June 5, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Suvarna Keralam SK 55 Live! Friday's Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK 55 lottery draw will be held on Friday, June 05, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK 55 for Friday,05-06-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RJ 587609 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)Lottery

Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B

Agency No.: T 6353

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 587609 RB 587609

RC 587609 RD 587609

RE 587609 RF 587609

RG 587609 RH 587609

RK 587609 RL 587609 RM 587609

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RC 541496 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: P BABU

Agency No.: Q 2004

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RK 893093 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SUJA V B

Agency No.: R 12109

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0014 0806 2140 2527 3314 3871 4023 4378 4998 5162 5319 6017 6295 7942 7975 8989 9377 9645 9837

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3401 4668 6068 6454 6969 9456

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0210 0810 0916 1048 1283 2125 2366 2842 3226 3369 3586 4791 5670 6041 6404 7214 7775 8456 8527 8656 9261 9264 9321 9680 9731

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0041 0087 0178 0223 0742 0749 0817 0977 1116 1129 1312 1316 1481 1497 1822 2154 2172 2618 2746 2867 3353 3359 3386 3824 3874 4061 4157 4279 4379 4433 4492 4578 4688 5261 5299 5404 5576 5748 5759 5964 6102 6176 6225 6296 6335 6641 6718 6973 7344 7358 7460 7474 7641 7671 7693 7803 7827 7919 7985 8110 8252 8473 8494 8592 8608 9092 9103 9191 9306 9343 9397 9560 9743 9847 9873 9893

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0083 0094 0202 0221 0245 0357 0436 0492 0552 0586 0850 0873 1079 1381 1512 1753 1942 1949 1950 1968 2003 2043 2221 2297 2309 2459 2581 2655 2718 3213 3272 3332 3367 3412 3464 3538 3664 3710 3739 3787 3829 3862 4016 4079 4240 4592 4610 4620 4797 4919 5137 5315 5317 5489 5504 5586 5646 5725 5770 5829 5854 6076 6152 6258 6407 6479 6562 6617 6625 6761 6812 7224 7423 7433 7479 7486 7750 7799 8001 8031 8207 8319 8406 8434 8495 8553 8937 9304 9311 9481 9567 9915

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0006 0007 0019 0100 0103 0179 0225 0248 0386 0507 0527 0555 0686 0909 0963 1084 1142 1162 1191 1445 1457 1579 1650 1681 1799 1842 1852 1854 2070 2119 2160 2314 2353 2435 2558 2876 2945 3062 3343 3385 3592 3708 3716 3755 3801 3866 3875 3938 4208 4267 4276 4311 4348 4377 4391 4421 4487 4511 4512 4514 4544 4698 4740 5009 5025 5047 5149 5174 5335 5433 5495 5500 5831 5898 5960 6000 6028 6116 6146 6174 6259 6285 6292 6382 6385 6388 6527 6658 6688 6691 6738 6811 6823 6899 6906 6958 7060 7103 7245 7442 7505 7758 7760 7816 7850 7879 7934 8014 8096 8330 8339 8345 8413 8474 8544 8691 8763 8850 8945 8987 8992 9022 9026 9048 9112 9132 9240 9298 9353 9380 9408 9411 9428 9431 9525 9526 9550 9739 9758 9788 9851 9857 9858 9990

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Suvarna Keralam SK 55 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Kerala. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Suvarna Keralam Lottery

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Friday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.