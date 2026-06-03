Keralam State Lottery Result: June 3, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Dhanalekshmi DL-55 Wednesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-55 lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-55 for Wednesday, 3-06-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DF 494191 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: RAJAN M

Agency No.: E 4831

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Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 494191 DB 494191

DC 494191 DD 494191

DE 494191 DG 494191

DH 494191 DJ 494191

DK 494191 DL 494191 DM 494191

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DE 592758 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: BINDHU MANOJ

Agency No.: H 1911

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DB 703913 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MINI C T

Agency No.: P 5167

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0800 1233 2022 3053 3113 3871 4117 4233 4309 4449 4575 5128 5580 5736 7933 8038 9816 9887 9963

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1090 1986 2183 4190 8369 8819

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0648 1077 1829 1857 2075 2342 2653 2702 3940 4508 4690 4879 5268 6156 6525 6701 6785 7125 7238 7308 8234 8899 9024 9383 9909

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0045 0102 0120 0235 0295 0350 0442 0578 0625 0740 0805 0827 1153 1163 1210 1442 1609 1628 1750 1805 1951 2242 2597 2610 2777 2837 3019 3071 3135 3234 3505 3597 3727 3777 3865 3972 3990 4094 4109 4234 4372 4424 4597 4657 5120 5266 5850 5868 5954 5996 6131 6392 6458 6573 6663 6808 6874 6923 6926 7068 7070 7124 7429 7773 8146 8177 8250 8519 8806 9062 9180 9203 9279 9771 9895 9942

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0197 0203 0332 0700 0811 0923 0985 1022 1070 1199 1371 1463 1716 1763 2163 2383 2466 2918 3127 3224 3252 3369 3476 3568 3606 3615 3700 3718 3879 3945 3953 3971 4074 4077 4223 4264 4493 4603 4609 4659 4810 4820 4841 4923 4929 4960 5050 5100 5242 5445 5516 5557 5614 5643 5775 5777 6025 6269 6326 6549 6582 6627 6659 6686 6756 6853 6887 7121 7287 7731 7823 7873 7960 7977 8011 8092 8120 8557 8598 8634 8661 8683 8687 8706 8929 8959 9085 9235 9257 9374 9604 9680 9807 9817 9901 9961

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0383 0609 0659 0796 0833 0849 0941 1059 1128 1176 1261 1372 1416 1471 1611 1615 1662 1855 1892 1913 2044 2186 2270 2303 2414 2511 2516 2553 2567 2579 2651 2762 2858 2873 2933 2969 2982 3035 3090 3124 3203 3205 3215 3284 3292 3331 3341 3417 3578 3747 3816 3874 3924 3995 4096 4104 4288 4330 4388 4389 4470 4513 4516 4595 4747 4903 5137 5236 5290 5337 5456 5473 5636 5660 5753 5859 5884 5925 6236 6351 6425 6508 6564 6617 6676 6705 6737 6738 6846 6855 6904 6994 6999 7000 7081 7085 7352 7381 7425 7512 7581 7623 7714 7770 7889 7894 8091 8152 8204 8292 8305 8522 8670 8740 8773 8864 8951 8977 9044 9081 9106 9255 9265 9272 9318 9322 9518 9528 9572 9619 9641 9822 9848 9885 9891 9897 9916 9975

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Dhanalekshmi DL-55 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Dhanalekshmi Lottery

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Wednesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.