Keralam State Lottery Result: June 2, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-522 Tuesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-522 for Tuesday, 2-06-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SA 292349 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: V I VARGHJESE

Agency No.: R 5702

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SB 292349 SC 292349

SD 292349 SE 292349

SF 292349 SG 292349

SH 292349 SJ 292349

SK 292349 SL 292349 SM 292349

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SM 809084 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: GIRIJA T

Agency No.: W 2480

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)(Common to all series)

SG 983114 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: KIRAN DEV C

Agency No.: T 11427

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0079 0216 1032 1296 1777 3741 4054 4091 4586 4627 4633 5096 5268 6111 7334 8769 9090 9542 9998

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1674 1924 3333 8299 9423 9438

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0743 0823 1060 1119 1471 1846 1848 2522 2579 3005 3569 3726 3874 4670 5091 6011 6265 6337 7194 7516 7981 8290 8641 8883 9891

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0074 0279 0295 0296 0322 0760 0878 1266 1401 1435 1469 1524 1690 1952 1984 2071 2458 2476 2708 2922 3363 3702 3892 3945 3992 4044 4104 4134 4176 4217 4436 4693 4697 4776 4778 4846 4859 4985 4996 5222 5226 5743 5812 5903 5938 6006 6087 6092 6535 6549 6864 7446 7529 7557 7880 7931 7936 7951 8051 8109 8264 8347 8532 8711 8724 8755 8761 8904 9148 9298 9391 9405 9548 9650 9870 9997

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0308 0334 0362 0480 0641 0654 0683 0907 0974 0989 0991 1095 1332 1626 1645 1920 2082 2208 2277 2487 2837 2905 3093 3171 3250 3286 3525 3550 3596 3627 3870 4025 4292 4322 4456 4607 4673 4746 4962 5082 5205 5461 5495 5515 5654 5714 5764 5895 5933 6218 6464 6571 6572 6657 6757 6906 7040 7107 7235 7508 7581 7659 7741 7755 7830 7892 7955 8033 8281 8388 8394 8657 8664 8803 8821 8822 8834 9000 9212 9321 9365 9464 9471 9576 9582 9652 9662 9681 9836 9924

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0002 0003 0027 0123 0291 0407 0430 0440 0469 0514 0519 0531 0638 0685 0714 0791 0805 0810 0841 0940 0965 1067 1134 1161 1177 1212 1216 1268 1298 1301 1324 1586 1606 1643 1685 1716 1760 1875 1876 1968 2035 2109 2244 2254 2509 2516 2578 2629 2738 2817 2839 2931 2947 2951 3055 3200 3269 3273 3382 3384 3685 3732 3735 3749 4046 4098 4105 4295 4412 4453 4466 4469 4519 4589 4687 4700 4948 4949 4966 4995 5113 5208 5241 5265 5369 5409 5507 5509 5510 5626 5716 5738 5813 5900 5960 6071 6195 6472 6518 6556 6573 6620 6860 6865 6927 7009 7203 7207 7280 7332 7336 7364 7365 7407 7480 7483 7536 7841 7894 7914 7996 8153 8190 8219 8225 8246 8249 8398 8416 8567 8623 8679 8802 8840 9198 9208 9297 9327 9336 9385 9516 9535 9544 9661 9674 9816 9850 9933 9935 9944

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.