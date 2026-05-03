Keralam Lottery Result: May 03, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-53 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Lottery Result for Keralam Samrudhi SM-53 will be declared today, Sunday, May 03 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Keralam Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Keralam Samrudhi SM-53 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-53 for Sunday, 03-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

ML 501536 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: PREETHA P

Agency No.: T 8316

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 501536 MB 501536

MC 501536 MD 501536

ME 501536 MF 501536

MG 501536 MH 501536

MJ 501536 MK 501536 MM 501536

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

ME 274958 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: MANJU MUTHU

Agency No.: Y 3748

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MB 495517 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: MANJUSHA G

Agency No.: A 2815

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0270 0881 1359 1506 1786 1819 2405 3314 3532 3571 3577 3801 4314 5918 6294 7140 7488 8650 9580

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1464 1526 2004 2445 6985 8593

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1006 1028 1122 1490 1496 2100 2521 2550 2965 3783 4961 6050 6176 7167 7387 7714 7866 8147 8401 8574 8754 8877 8999 9772 9949

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0019 0410 0887 1145 1192 1485 1514 1571 1621 1739 1778 1800 1863 2153 2181 2216 2403 2437 2631 2651 2705 2745 2823 2857 2896 2969 3008 3039 3131 3147 3315 3327 3764 3816 3967 4099 4293 4329 4353 4764 4802 5068 5160 5242 5365 5466 5588 5617 5737 5775 5991 6057 6175 6880 6892 7090 7109 7254 7432 7536 7995 8004 8113 8276 8442 8555 8688 8838 8913 8995 9100 9156 9220 9408 9818 9871

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0297 0392 0416 0449 0471 0496 0635 0670 0677 0748 1045 1191 1196 1297 1409 1720 2132 2296 2558 2670 2677 2763 2966 2970 3240 3301 3317 3446 3584 3773 3844 3872 3949 3995 4290 4325 4462 4464 4484 4577 4699 4700 4743 4777 4994 5168 5174 5520 5788 5848 6211 6276 6451 6521 6660 6699 6875 6975 6994 7009 7044 7060 7077 7151 7208 7239 7259 7264 7276 7375 7397 7702 7715 7885 7934 7942 8028 8353 8547 8607 8645 8690 9055 9162 9312 9342 9388 9407 9436 9921 9954 9986

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

5265 3897 8077 6661 4648 0176 6361 3944 6769 4880 1014 7613 0569 6836 9288 8770 4509 1825 5351 0581 0049 4202 0922 1556 0976 6924 8876 8166 5943 5764 2988 8685 6919 8278 9300 9953 9469 9576 7799 6393 3188 5905 8241 9144 6305 5061 0439 4346 1871 8537 8147 0763 7403 3456 2531 5032 7172 9543 1282 9455 6633 0971 0872 2159 2558 4078 3263 0121 6696 7593 4929 1512

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-53: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of KeralamSambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.