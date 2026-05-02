Keralam Lottery Result: May 02, 2026 - Karunya KR-752 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya KR-752 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, May 02 at 3 PM. The official Keralam lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-752 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Keralam lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-752 for Saturday, 02-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KH 710104 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: RUBIYA SAINUDHEEN

Agency No.: E 10393

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 710104 KB 710104

KC 710104 KD 710104

KE 710104 KF 710104

KG 710104 KJ 710104

KK 710104 KL 710104 KM 710104

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KM 163302 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SELVAM C

Agency No.: K 8459

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KG 561521 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SUBAIR T P

Agency No.: Y 2778

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0317 0661 1301 1317 1786 2037 2390 2470 2558 2592 2594 4126 4665 5191 5548 5675 5812 7529 7644

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1506 1812 4201 6405 7849 8656

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1438 2339 2545 2814 3320 3700 3713 3729 3845 4012 4656 4759 5529 5844 6404 6520 6894 7191 7722 7842 8815 9012 9096 9250 9972

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0030 0104 0512 0754 1099 1251 1303 1546 1639 1682 1684 1713 1858 1910 1936 2009 2108 2214 2410 2553 2660 2705 2839 2880 2914 3135 3156 3498 3601 3681 4155 4549 4717 4756 4770 4865 4992 5160 5702 5740 5937 6056 6117 6200 6430 6431 6510 6646 6679 6812 7030 7314 7341 7417 7467 7656 7694 7703 7868 7913 7962 8045 8394 8421 8559 8896 8903 9024 9141 9224 9326 9415 9465 9485 9847 9876

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0076 0098 0237 0286 0455 0465 0796 0901 0912 0936 0943 1044 1133 1330 1346 1347 1494 1521 1554 2224 2311 2327 2364 2424 2560 2593 2887 3017 3051 3269 3279 3380 3527 3623 3792 3809 3912 3979 4128 4260 4266 4371 4437 4490 4634 4643 4766 5013 5253 5353 5455 5549 5614 5660 6119 6126 6399 6458 6486 6554 6664 6729 6805 7024 7102 7258 7386 7446 7620 7689 7831 7902 7957 8014 8021 8027 8138 8158 8251 8459 8616 8642 8774 8782 9139 9142 9159 9167 9237 9402 9659 9867

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0136 0227 0330 0337 0363 0389 0469 0503 0523 0594 0596 0723 0918 0924 0949 0961 1049 1050 1272 1350 1365 1423 1487 1559 1567 1792 1837 1915 1917 1926 2021 2060 2181 2187 2286 2318 2380 2432 2510 2568 2589 2714 2833 2875 2877 2915 3095 3105 3260 3265 3546 3599 3667 3734 3815 3880 3908 4018 4093 4199 4246 4264 4273 4348 4369 4466 4718 4720 4743 4830 4860 4968 4995 5055 5203 5290 5851 6011 6074 6080 6138 6195 6280 6300 6319 6326 6463 6492 6575 6647 6649 6657 6670 6680 6709 6927 6939 6984 7034 7171 7202 7229 7263 7296 7389 7431 7434 7516 7545 7603 7633 7666 7671 7743 7871 7904 7959 8016 8042 8164 8184 8226 8317 8330 8341 8510 8754 8759 8951 8957 8997 9065 9229 9438 9441 9520 9538 9651 9684 9719 9725 9730 9810 9863

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Keralam lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Keralam lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Keralam Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Keralam Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Keralam Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.