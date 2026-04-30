Keralam Lottery Result: April 30, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-621 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-621 lottery results for Thursday, April 30, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Keralam Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Keralam Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-621 for Thursday, 30-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PD 180857 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: JOHNSON C D

Agency No.: R 5134

PA 180857 PB 180857

PC 180857 PE 180857

PF 180857 PG 180857

PH 180857 PJ 180857

PK 180857 PL 180857 PM 180857

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PH 343458 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: VIJEESH R V

Agency No.: P 2823

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PD 847745 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: KRISHNAVENI L

Agency No.: T 9021

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0450 0463 0896 1354 1689 2824 3803 4673 5115 5607 6435 7060 7423 7617 8261 8510 8825 8991 9666

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

4712 5604 5897 6809 7003 8151

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0015 0146 0198 0251 0454 0692 0732 1270 1522 3117 3363 3602 4071 4239 5310 5678 5682 5832 7141 8024 8161 9063 9405 9504 9830

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0069 0326 0365 0371 0552 0608 0618 0626 1038 1114 1158 1202 1282 1368 1401 1497 1544 1558 1595 1643 1681 1693 1724 1745 2091 2096 2249 2489 2555 2857 2868 3112 3170 3256 3475 3625 3664 3850 4111 4167 4224 4275 4512 4631 4699 4805 5363 5452 5573 5776 5871 5926 6095 6134 6384 6526 6669 6831 6934 7071 7157 7227 7259 7502 7514 7651 8279 8313 8460 8641 9457 9620 9707 9880 9920 9942

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0127 0298 0476 0501 0647 0713 0814 0960 1032 1296 1385 1419 1670 1786 1933 2216 2268 2536 2571 2586 2593 2679 2709 2791 2833 3074 3080 3111 3216 3736 3740 3770 3808 3864 3886 3963 4017 4095 4229 4306 4464 4733 4855 5071 5199 5317 5470 5917 6022 6062 6151 6279 6371 6466 6499 6663 6876 6943 7067 7089 7165 7293 7375 7506 7573 7702 7814 7965 8087 8148 8271 8340 8550 8559 8811 8831 8909 9079 9329 9340 9447 9475 9725 9963

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0020 0133 0153 0389 0403 0442 0447 0586 0601 0609 0667 0782 0817 0848 0959 0968 1068 1159 1265 1365 1402 1414 1466 1499 1511 1587 1590 1618 1699 1791 1816 1821 1885 1906 2027 2051 2103 2117 2200 2294 2317 2333 2355 2367 2493 2625 2652 2734 2841 2959 2990 2997 3006 3030 3144 3221 3244 3261 3286 3294 3333 3348 3442 3470 3471 3565 3610 3671 3820 4057 4091 4099 4164 4212 4223 4254 4255 4355 4409 4514 4570 4644 4716 4750 4759 4794 4859 4902 4928 4988 5101 5127 5396 5442 5500 5660 5719 5720 5809 6027 6098 6121 6182 6232 6256 6396 6408 6556 6657 6732 6734 6833 6896 6956 7042 7109 7211 7249 7316 7336 7403 7676 7812 7858 8090 8105 8210 8211 8232 8249 8297 8424 8433 8521 8553 8619 8629 8660 8843 8956 9154 9177 9235 9287 9375 9431 9468 9521 9539 9559 9611 9637 9662 9736 9857 9970

What is Keralam Lottery?

The Keralam Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Keralam set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Keralam State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Keralam Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Keralam Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-620: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.