Keralam Lottery Result: March 18, 2026 - Karunya KR-750 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya KR-750 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, March 18 at 3 PM. The official Keralam lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-750 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Keralam lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-750 for Saturday, 18-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KD 636784 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: PADMINI

Agency No.: A 7325

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 636784 KB 636784

KC 636784 KE 636784

KF 636784 KG 636784

KH 636784 KJ 636784

KK 636784 KL 636784 KM 636784

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KC 377203 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: K UNNIKRISHNAN

Agency No.: M 287

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KK 812679 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: K P UNNIKRISHNAN

Agency No.: M 1778

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0298 0338 0722 2076 2317 3051 3965 4294 6131 6380 6805 6932 7594 8109 8592 8654 8907 9331 9393

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2248 3931 4500 4954 6852 7769

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0149 0763 1196 1286 2683 3238 3395 3487 3529 3670 4466 5607 6047 6205 6731 6873 7365 7796 7904 8232 8759 9011 9070 9346 9811

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0052 0079 0265 0442 0461 0543 0825 0970 1075 1230 1251 1667 1736 1806 1925 1934 2003 2048 2051 2323 2515 2540 2557 2623 3063 3133 3420 3470 3589 3649 3937 4168 4188 4306 4316 4330 4578 4742 4912 5013 5127 5187 5297 5533 5593 5849 6177 6773 6803 6856 6917 6958 7044 7228 7556 7659 7778 8004 8006 8164 8246 8390 8407 8437 8522 8552 8628 8652 9100 9195 9246 9265 9340 9387 9818 9895

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0043 0212 0225 0408 0694 0781 0824 0971 1181 1206 1449 1475 1510 1617 1967 1972 2231 2351 2456 2463 2543 2676 2812 2815 2849 3002 3198 3353 3445 3641 3727 3763 3768 3804 3934 4055 4142 4397 4423 4464 4910 5054 5124 5209 5350 5379 5465 5522 5764 5800 5817 5899 6000 6060 6142 6263 6488 6735 6988 7234 7305 7335 7368 7515 7604 7624 7719 7989 8090 8143 8169 8264 8367 8388 8436 8507 8521 8657 8682 8693 8733 8839 8841 8883 8898 8994 9230 9410 9658 9762 9833 9854

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0122 0132 0177 0205 0266 0485 0489 0509 0730 0755 0756 0767 0805 0817 0845 0869 0889 0907 0968 1214 1297 1407 1421 1470 1504 1848 1900 1945 2152 2173 2272 2277 2285 2289 2293 2298 2333 2334 2544 2638 2682 2697 2782 2808 2819 2832 3003 3013 3127 3182 3218 3348 3431 3525 3569 3600 3680 3739 3913 3950 4099 4369 4410 4643 4717 4756 4793 4818 4867 4868 4939 4958 5051 5084 5117 5139 5146 5162 5190 5222 5230 5298 5498 5548 5579 5788 5861 5973 5985 6071 6079 6092 6140 6211 6417 6426 6450 6458 6487 6497 6506 6582 6708 6755 6922 6946 6996 7187 7198 7231 7296 7300 7350 7400 7404 7449 7471 7555 7779 7838 8013 8115 8155 8156 8160 8358 8381 8446 8563 8697 8777 8779 8795 9001 9017 9018 9076 9085 9105 9154 9174 9710 9789 9953

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Keralam lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Keralam lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Keralam Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Keralam Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Keralam Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.