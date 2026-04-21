Keralam Lottery Result: April 21, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-516 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-516 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Keralam State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Keralam Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Keralam Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-516 for Tuesday, 21-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SB 285845 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: JASEEM P P

Agency No.: M 3046

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 285845 SC 285845

SD 285845 SE 285845

SF 285845 SG 285845

SH 285845 SJ 285845

SK 285845 SL 285845 SM 285845

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SE 786005 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: PRASAD P

Agency No.: P 4287

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SG 435068 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: WAYANADU WELFARE SOCIETY SECRETARY

Agency No.: W 1687

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

2180 2985 3002 4457 5161 5930 6204 6301 6715 6753 7199 7317 7339 7657 8060 8168 8280 8578 9313

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1801 3045 5366 7191 7507 9742

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0549 0746 0901 1367 2051 2067 2613 2937 3768 3859 4252 4270 4851 4899 4914 4960 5271 5535 5725 6049 6654 7185 8427 8461 9856

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0133 0186 0322 0372 0572 0679 0700 0823 1021 1156 1182 1351 1541 1553 2029 2037 2112 2147 2463 2645 2812 2860 2954 3330 3487 3828 3920 4028 4048 4211 4239 4276 4483 4559 4680 4687 4732 5242 5435 5525 5598 5758 5895 5965 6150 6476 6596 6653 7004 7076 7145 7328 7364 7432 7443 7722 8021 8050 8103 8181 8449 8629 8708 8821 8927 8987 9111 9204 9278 9440 9556 9737 9763 9888 9898 9962

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0107 0152 0209 0312 0313 0378 0951 0983 1100 1197 1375 1420 1433 1494 1552 1556 1721 1785 1867 1930 1968 2019 2024 2038 2440 2592 2627 2744 3066 3488 3495 3524 3610 3620 3774 4121 4177 4203 4308 4376 4396 4401 4418 4524 4577 4670 4678 4781 4794 4923 5024 5107 5232 5245 5381 5508 5510 5556 5677 5846 6069 6237 6442 6555 6629 6649 6699 7068 7123 7165 7544 7653 7863 7904 8048 8155 8297 8319 8527 8801 8900 8918 9304 9306 9341 9485 9701 9833 9945 9990

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0003 0170 0193 0210 0216 0271 0582 0647 0651 0671 0707 0722 0776 0828 0947 0959 1004 1018 1050 1058 1097 1185 1203 1216 1245 1357 1363 1461 1565 1667 1714 1783 1878 1957 1972 1974 2160 2192 2207 2208 2284 2306 2341 2437 2621 2690 2745 2839 2849 2858 2918 2992 3033 3070 3079 3101 3111 3390 3396 3466 3694 3719 3738 3785 3810 3837 3855 3945 4010 4104 4122 4129 4131 4380 4649 4753 4795 4838 4953 5076 5119 5132 5175 5189 5423 5514 5619 5910 5914 5957 5980 6012 6034 6061 6329 6451 6461 6465 6569 6725 6794 6854 6946 7030 7169 7213 7260 7382 7399 7413 7591 7654 7693 7729 7742 7752 7797 7861 7908 7933 8051 8056 8255 8259 8269 8374 8562 8733 8766 8820 8841 8867 8910 8928 9044 9094 9216 9228 9286 9447 9489 9559 9562 9565 9639 9678 9685 9687 9820 9875

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Keralam?

The Keralam Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-516: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.