Keralam Lottery Result: April 17, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 49 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Keralam Lottery for Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK-49 on Friday, April 17, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-49 for Friday, 17-4-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RK 632730 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: JAYACHANDRAN A S

Agency No.: Y 4038

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 632730 RB 632730

RC 632730 RD 632730

RE 632730 RF 632730

RG 632730 RH 632730

RJ 632730 RL 632730 RM 632730

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RD 275085 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: DEVI MADHU

Agency No.: H 3613

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RH 636090 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: ARJUN P

Agency No.: S 1035

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1599 1612 1732 2005 3136 3823 4047 5831 6313 6596 6883 7245 7713 8388 8412 8871 9025 9313 9396

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0242 1213 2409 2704 4077 8775

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0336 0705 2333 2357 2584 3147 3640 3669 3715 3789 4190 4242 4374 5614 6032 6277 7263 7506 7674 7897 8171 8423 8903 9355 9777

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0030 0272 0573 0744 0777 0952 1389 1553 1588 2020 2042 2209 2224 2310 2498 2605 2730 2919 2944 3075 3236 3279 3356 3393 3700 3842 3947 3984 3985 4105 4159 4236 4311 4379 4426 4691 4857 4901 4956 5401 5839 5910 6533 6647 6680 6717 6807 6832 7125 7167 7259 7266 7390 7399 7617 7633 7642 7677 7904 7963 8040 8240 8290 8335 8447 8571 8639 8805 8842 9108 9132 9262 9266 9552 9699 9771

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0091 0241 0315 0524 0606 0628 0694 0732 0779 0993 1026 1459 1514 1604 1672 1678 1854 1878 1883 1913 2223 2337 2438 2442 2616 2822 3050 3072 3142 3651 3681 3738 3828 3871 4079 4107 4466 4560 4561 4790 4858 5049 5071 5072 5212 5278 5288 5384 5529 5630 5699 5725 5783 5804 5851 5882 6093 6139 6195 6247 6502 6603 6656 6728 6730 6766 6820 6891 6955 7327 7483 7549 7622 7717 7745 7781 8001 8099 8101 8154 8234 8246 8484 8569 8598 8712 9155 9236 9423 9566 9605 9868

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0021 0352 0355 0361 0467 0496 0639 0647 0728 0775 0971 1239 1349 1353 1418 1432 1598 1750 1765 1786 1787 1934 1946 2028 2080 2114 2245 2537 2590 2752 2906 2957 3250 3252 3269 3380 3463 3708 3736 3745 3838 3878 3899 3987 4166 4184 4189 4357 4383 4410 4411 4414 4493 4563 4701 4753 4814 4882 4900 4935 5068 5080 5194 5231 5260 5277 5283 5312 5632 5644 5693 5719 5836 5847 5950 6036 6110 6219 6286 6432 6438 6475 6519 6589 6628 6696 6715 6741 6823 6829 6837 6858 6875 6882 6966 7026 7222 7312 7331 7412 7564 7796 7828 7987 8009 8029 8033 8037 8108 8142 8227 8300 8329 8434 8507 8542 8597 8744 8759 8832 8846 8947 9014 9039 9122 9128 9149 9197 9248 9335 9353 9354 9364 9376 9427 9473 9628 9727 9728 9730 9847 9877 9937 9958

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-49: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.