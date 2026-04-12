Keralam Lottery Result: April 12, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-50 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Lottery Result for Keralam Samrudhi SM-50 will be declared today, Sunday, April 12 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Keralam Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Keralam Samrudhi SM-50 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-50 for Sunday, 12-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MX 357901 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: BIJU ANTONY

Agency No.: R 6892

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 357901 MO 357901

MP 357901 MR 357901

MS 357901 MT 357901

MU 357901 MV 357901

MW 357901 MY 357901 MZ 357901

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MN 560485 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: PRAKASHAN P

Agency No.: C 2701

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MN 842968 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SMITHA A M

Agency No.: E 4865

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0043 0070 0584 0779 0813 2183 3647 3703 3766 3854 4897 6241 6660 7497 7762 7901 9545 9639 9792

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0284 0353 5895 8607 9651 9853

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ടിക്കറ്റ്

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1442 1596 2461 2885 2911 3057 3522 3812 4083 4128 4276 4406 4728 4817 6590 7140 7283 7559 7758 7886 8087 8538 8740 8774 9846

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0113 0238 0381 0592 0620 0711 0883 0910 1109 1132 1462 2062 2379 2628 2722 2812 2836 2915 3041 3051 3140 3257 3461 4052 4170 4467 4937 5099 5153 5166 5223 5293 5309 5487 5576 5685 5801 6035 6116 6207 6321 6560 6593 6842 6896 7186 7258 7325 7401 7440 7671 7744 7745 7934 7974 8115 8134 8178 8228 8378 8389 8566 8592 8676 8854 8962 9061 9072 9355 9361 9470 9572 9585 9687 9798 9935

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

3412 3756 4381 4586 0067 1770 2483 4836 8370 7404 3049 4493 5718 0590 4974 8629 6216 1713 1100 1356 2102 4307 3289 4296 3713 1657 3188 1554 7614 4982 9277 4901 3453 0978 5615 3324 9476 5340 4835 8626 6826 6650 7628 7728 6035 2689 3767 8694 7545 6946 0788 6196 9610...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

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What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-50: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.