Kerala Lottery Result: April 08, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-47 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-47 will be announced today, Wednesday, April 08, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-47 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-47 for Wednesday, 08-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DL 572496 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M K

Agency No.: R 6106

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Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 572496 DB 572496

DC 572496 DD 572496

DE 572496 DF 572496

DG 572496 DH 572496

DJ 572496 DK 572496 DM 572496

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DJ 219045 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: A M HUSSAIN

Agency No.: Q 849

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DF 587824 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SWATHY M R

Agency No.: K 8910

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0558 1183 2257 3210 3578 4427 4895 4911 5459 5799 5803 6790 7220 7238 7488 7988 8632 8957 9884

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-ലോട്ടറി പ്രവചനം

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1236 2110 5469 6193 7235 7695

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1006 1100 2456 3580 4533 4693 4715 4860 4891 5610 6016 6437 6523 6900 6949 7270 7747 7914 7922 8257 8363 8966 9115 9223 9729

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0155 0208 0238 0283 0342 0630 0705 0736 0760 0795 0909 0956 1018 1086 1226 1323 1327 1501 1730 1754 1866 2168 2221 2410 2545 2680 2925 2934 3345 3438 3486 3896 4029 4158 4339 4362 4368 4641 4652 4688 4776 4903 4939 4965 5229 5282 5325 5411 5421 5439 5505 5552 5594 5889 6349 6363 6538 6876 6933 7041 7447 7706 8107 8117 8139 8486 8570 8722 8766 8792 8858 8911 8964 9016 9142 9252

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0062 0123 0158 0585 0609 0722 0878 0888 0907 0972 0990 1187 1300 1336 1421 1434 1585 1598 1648 1740 1867 1922 2150 2201 2315 2375 2603 2705 2736 2879 3182 3224 3316 3539 3547 3777 3845 3918 4036 4076 4315 4541 4728 4833 4900 5022 5207 5210 5318 5324 5330 5522 5550 5605 5607 5663 5664 5977 6182 6187 6510 6607 6632 6719 6814 7110 7125 7222 7223 7293 7318 7489 7543 7672 7708 7756 8104 8111 8502 8623 8659 8780 8848 8941 9006 9213 9318 9404 9480 9510 9526 9654 9792 9804 9814 9817

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0181 0274 0313 0385 0392 0417 0437 0499 0504 0520 0629 0651 0727 0804 0824 0832 0857 1113 1296 1360 1373 1491 1511 1519 1544 1550 1643 1650 1705 1883 2001 2083 2128 2130 2137 2161 2255 2340 2346 2406 2526 2713 2717 2785 2877 2920 3092 3101 3174 3192 3601 3621 3772 3887 3958 3970 4015 4045 4049 4096 4099 4109 4136 4166 4273 4276 4334 4346 4390 4426 4452 4465 4521 4662 4705 4737 4760 4796 4889 4920 4996 5068 5163 5234 5433 5481 5510 5623 5804 5842 5980 6038 6073 6383 6503 6581 6663 6747 6765 6857 6864 6915 6948 7095 7106 7300 7316 7673 7707 7716 7749 7907 7943 8003 8035 8040 8071 8072 8076 8279 8340 8443 8596 8629 8777 8923 9029 9170 9331 9396 9397 9413 9463 9543 9544 9573 9598 9715

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-47: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.