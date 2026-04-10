Keralam Lottery Result: April 10, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 48 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Keralam Lottery for Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK-48 on Friday, April 10, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-48 for Friday, 10-4-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RN 627618 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: MOHAMMED SHAHEEN P M

Agency No.: D 5825

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RO 627618 RP 627618

RR 627618 RS 627618

RT 627618 RU 627618

RV 627618 RW 627618

RX 627618 RY 627618 RZ 627618

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RV 336688 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: BENSON BABY

Agency No.: R 4876

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RW 272529 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0068 0248 1017 1219 2206 2433 2643 2666 3095 3480 4269 4793 6614 6952 7018 7294 7571 7944 9189

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0342 2886 3747 4315 8842 9529

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0077 0355 0606 0832 1612 1654 1729 1919 2504 3553 4420 4708 5195 5512 7215 7400 7601 7717 7817 8007 8417 8572 9131 9332 9833

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0051 0201 0249 0364 0589 0643 0696 0751 1115 1203 1225 1347 1412 1534 1588 1599 1602 1667 1832 1840 1963 2259 2337 2510 2536 2542 2565 2877 3004 3136 3160 3266 3446 3566 3588 3847 4482 4580 4597 4795 4805 4905 5127 5162 5202 5329 5368 5486 5589 5906 5940 6143 6161 6224 6473 6603 6863 6897 7073 7107 7299 7498 7519 7849 7869 8101 8132 8135 8712 8816 9212 9264 9602 9679 9827 9900

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0021 0545 0556 0584 0661 0701 0778 0806 1099 1140 1404 1490 1516 1590 1640 1652 1752 1783 2121 2397 2417 2419 2826 3180 3254 3255 3300 3426 3458 3509 3513 3534 3629 3642 3692 3826 3934 4034 4082 4108 4167 4220 4323 4350 4368 4670 4993 5092 5450 5518 5710 5743 5821 6007 6043 6060 6564 6611 6638 6807 7019 7050 7182 7199 7461 7580 7760 7796 7872 7922 8144 8145 8150 8189 8306 8348 8389 8748 8929 8970 9143 9203 9356 9487 9488 9549 9635 9751 9758 9798 9926 9970

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0063 0143 0246 0277 0373 0407 0428 0461 0537 0770 0809 0811 0949 1178 1186 1200 1317 1358 1571 1642 1717 1765 1774 1965 2018 2078 2119 2167 2338 2360 2363 2447 2474 2493 2696 2811 2922 3077 3082 3087 3103 3130 3215 3219 3233 3349 3359 3442 3526 3610 3711 3717 3732 3783 3969 4007 4023 4200 4207 4247 4389 4458 4535 4549 4619 4631 4647 4676 4813 4887 4935 5002 5034 5180 5333 5382 5408 5495 5505 5584 5667 5794 5912 6079 6090 6296 6585 6616 6628 6629 6644 6697 6725 6842 6955 6982 7012 7061 7127 7351 7527 7552 7602 7650 7679 7794 7856 7896 7898 7929 7961 7981 7986 8005 8191 8201 8222 8281 8393 8467 8552 8567 8608 8675 8837 8881 8936 8937 8967 9017 9156 9265 9281 9285 9295 9337 9362 9417 9575 9612 9745 9771 9876 9903

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-48: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.