Keralam Girl's Kidney Failure Sparks Crackdown On Unsafe Cosmetics: All You Need To Know About Operation Soundarya |

Everyone uses some kind of cream in their life on a daily basis, which could range from sunscreen to body lotion, fairness cream and more. What if you get to know that using a cream can lead to hospitalisation? Something like this has happened in Keralam state, where a 17-year-old girl has developed a serious ailment related to the kidney after using a fairness cream purchased online following its promotion by social media influencers. The statement was given by doctors treating her on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

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The case has once again highlighted the potential health risks associated with unregulated skincare products and the growing demand for fairness and skin-whitening treatments.

The incident has prompted authorities to step up action against potentially harmful beauty products under Operation Soundarya, a crackdown aimed at identifying and removing unsafe cosmetics from the market. Let's understand this operation in detail.

Keralam girl suffers kidney ailment

The Keralam girl who suffers from a kidney ailment after using an Instagram-promoted fairness cream is being treated by doctors. According to PTI, doctors found dangerously high levels of mercury in her body and traced the exposure to the cosmetic product she had been using for nearly a year. Following the case, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan has directed authorities to intensify inspections and take action against sellers of fake and unauthorised cosmetics. According to reports, laboratory tests found 12,500 ppm (1.25%) of mercury in the product, far exceeding the permissible limit of under 1 ppm

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After using the cream for a year, which she ordered via WhatsApp, she developed swelling in her legs and feet, sudden drops in blood pressure, fainting spells and memory trouble.

What is Operation Soundarya?

Operation Soundarya is an enforcement drive launched by Kerala authorities to check the sale and distribution of unsafe cosmetic products, such as fairness creams, lipsticks, soaps and perfumes, that violate the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, or lack proper manufacturing licences, particularly skin-lightening creams that may contain prohibited or harmful ingredients.

The operation focuses on identifying products that violate cosmetic safety standards, checking their ingredients, inspecting shops and taking action against manufacturers and sellers involved in distributing non-compliant products.

Why skin-lightening creams are scrutinised

Certain skin-lightening products may contain substances such as mercury, which can be harmful to human health. Prolonged exposure to mercury can damage the kidneys and nervous system. Some products may also contain potent steroids or other restricted ingredients that can cause serious side effects when used without medical supervision.

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