'Keralam Exit Polls Are 200% Right': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Expresses Confidence Over UDF Comeback In State - VIDEO

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New Delhi: A day after the exit polls for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal were released by pollsters, Congress leader Shama Mohamed has said that despite poll predictions going wrong multiple times previously, the prediction for Kerala is 200% right.

“Most of these exit polls, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, all have gone wrong. But what I can say is that the Keralam exit polls are 200% right because I was on the ground there," she said, speaking to news agency ANI.

As per several exit polls, the Congress-led UDF is expected to return to power in Kerala after 10 years.

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"In Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress is coming back to power," she said. According to multiple exit polls in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the DMK–INC alliance is projected to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on West Bengal, Shama said, "In West Bengal, lakhs of voters have been disenfranchised, and they could not vote. That is not a democracy. An intensive SIR cannot be done in a state going for elections. Another point is, why is NIA in West Bengal? It is an anti-terrorism body. Is the Indian government saying Bengalis are terrorists? This is a high-handed behaviour, and the Election Commission is their puppet…"

According to multiple exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to form the government in West Bengal, while the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to trail behind in seat share.

Counting date

The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on 4 May.