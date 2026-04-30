Exit Polls Suggest BJP Gains In Bengal, Assam; UDF Tipped For Kerala Return Amid Mixed Projections | file pic

New Delhi: Several exit polls have predicted that BJP will return to power in Assam and wrest West Bengal from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, having fought in both states primarily on the issues of appeasement and illegal immigrants.

As per these exit polls, Congress-led UDF is expected to return to power in Kerala after 10 years. The AINRC-led NDA is also projected to return to power in Puducherry, while the MK Stalin-led DMK is likely to retain power in Tamil Nadu. Elections to all five Assemblies recorded high turnout.

TN saw 85.1%, while Puducherry recorded a higher 91.23%. Kerala too registered an impressive 78.27%. Assam witnessed 85.91% voting, while West Bengal, which also voted on Wednesday, saw nearly 93% turnout in the first phase. Counting for all five Assemblies will take place on May 4.

Several exit polls on Wednesday projected the BJP to finally wrest power from the ruling TMC. These polls suggested the saffron party may have finally managed to end the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC by securing a majority of seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Matrize News exit poll projected BJP to win 146-161 seats with TMC getting 130-140 seats. The Poll Diary exit poll also showed the BJP in a comfortable position to form the government with between 142–171 seats. It projected the TMC to win 99-127 seats with other parties getting 5-9 seats.

The ABP exit poll too projected the BJP to get 146-161 seats with the TMC relegated to second place with 125-140 seats. This exit poll gave 6-10 seats to others. The PMARQ exit poll also showed the BJP in a strong position with 150 to 175 seats and the TMC lagging with 118 to 138 seats.

It projected the Congress to get between 2 and 6 seats. The Chanakya Strategies exit poll also indicated a change of power dynamics in West Bengal as it projected the BJP to win 150-160 seats and the TMC 130-140 seats. Incidentally, in 2021 polls, when TMC won 215 seats and BJP 77, several exit polls had gone completely wrong in their projections.

While many had projected a close fight between the two main parties, the result had ended up being very one sided as TMC had managed to poll nearly 48 per cent votes to BJP’s 38 percent. This time, there are some pollsters who are forecasting a closer result.

As per them the two main political formations engaged in a neck and neck fight. The NDTV exit poll has pitted the two main parties in a close contest showing the BJP with 143 seats and TMC trailing close behind with 142.

Some others exit polls like Janmat exit poll have forecast an advantage for TMC with 195–205 seats. It projected the BJP to win 80-90 seats, while Congress may win 1–3 seats, the Left 0–1, and others 3–5, pointing to a dominant showing for the ruling party.