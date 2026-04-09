Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: 'Vote For Change' BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Casts His Vote In Thiruvananthapuram | ani

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam): Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday cast his vote in the Assembly elections being held today and described the contest as important while urging voters to "make their vote about change".

Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from the high-profile Nemom Assembly constituency, voted at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram.

After casting his vote, he told ANI, "This is an extremely important election. I am happy that I am a part of it as a voter and a candidate."

Appealing to voters to come out in large numbers, he added, "I request every voter to cast their vote in this important election and make their vote about change."

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Taking potshots at rival parties, the BJP leader asserted that his party has reshaped the political discourse in the state. "The Congress and CPM are forced by the BJP to talk about development. BJP-NDA's strong show in this election will change the political narrative and make politicians more accountable," he said.

The Nemom Assembly constituency, often regarded as the BJP's gateway to the Keralam Assembly, is witnessing a keen triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP has fielded Chandrasekhar against sitting MLA and Keralam Education Minister V Sivankutty of the CPI(M), who is seeking to retain the seat. The UDF has nominated KS Sabarinadhan, making it a closely watched three-cornered battle.

Nemom has seen fluctuating electoral fortunes over the years.

In 2016, BJP veteran O Rajagopal secured a historic win for the party, marking its first-ever seat in the Keralam Assembly. However, the CPI(M) regained the constituency in 2021 when Sivankutty defeated BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan by a narrow margin.

With the BJP aiming to expand its footprint in Keralam, Nemom remains a key battleground. The party's recent performance in local body elections, including gains in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, has boosted its confidence.

The campaign in the constituency has revolved around development, governance, and allegations traded between rival parties. While the LDF has highlighted its development work, the BJP has accused the state government of failing to deliver on promises.

Meanwhile, several prominent leaders across Keralam exercised their voting rights earlier this morning as polling gained momentum across the state.

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Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at Pinarayi RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School in Kannur. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly V D Satheesan voted at Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam.

Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph cast his vote at a polling booth in Kannur, while Congress MP Hibi Eden cast his vote at SNDP Nursery School in Kochi.

UDF candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency Ramesh Pisharody also cast his vote at a polling station in Thrippunithura.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections is being held in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)