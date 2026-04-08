'Poisonous Snake' Jibe Against RSS/BJP Lands Kharge In Trouble In His Home State, Kharge Regrets His Remarks In Kerala |

Bengaluru: The `poisonous snake' jibe against RSS/BJP in Assam by AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge has landed him in trouble in his own home state of Karnataka, with RSS lodging a complaint against him in Mandya.

Meanwhile, Kharge himself has expressed regret over his remarks in Kerala against Gujaratis but contended that he was quoted out of context.

A day after Kharge's `poisonous snake' jibe, the Mandya RSS has lodged a complaint with the police saying that the AICC President was instigating the Muslims to attack the Hindus.

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Interestingly, Mandya is a Vokkaliga bastion, which BJP has been desperately trying to have a breakthrough. Traditionally, the district has witnessed fight between Congress and Janata Parivar. During 2027 elections, the Congress swept the district, winning all the seven Assembly segments. But the BJP is slowly gaining grounds with a few issues, including the Tipu Sultan issue in Srirangapattana and a few local festival issues.Now, the RSS has gone ahead and taking up Kharge issue from Mandya to consolidate Hindu votes. The BJP also held a huge procession at Mandya town before handing over complaint copy to the SP.

Quoting the sections of the Hate Speech Act, enacted by Siddaramaiah government, the RSS has requested the Mandya district SP to initiate action against Kharge. The BJP has defended Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called Kharge `mad', the BJP MLC C T Ravi said that Kharge had not only instigated communal difference, also resorted to personal attack against Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading to retaliation.

Meanwhile, the BJP Kissan Morcha has taken a dig at Kharge, saying that the AICC President seems to have forgotten his life history.

The call given by Kharge reminds one of Direct-Action Day call given by Muslim League in 1946, resulting in large scale rape and murder of Hindus at Kolkata. Just two years later, the Nizam of Hyderabad did not wanted accession with India and his army called Razakars started attacking Hindus in Hyderabad, Bidar and Kalaburagi regions. During one such attack, Mallikarjun Kharge's entire family was destroyed, except Kharge and his father.

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Ironically, the same Kharge, for his political gain, is seeking similar action against other Hindus, the BJP Kissan Morcha added.

Meanwhile, Kharge himself has regretted about a statement he made during Kerala election campaign, saying that he did not mean to hurt Gujaratis.

In his X-handle, Kharge said: ``Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect.''