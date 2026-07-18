Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport To Begin Full EXIM Operations From August 18, Boosting State's Maritime Trade Hub

Vizhinjam International Seaport prepares to launch full export-import operations from August 18 as Kerala expands its maritime logistics network | AI Generated Image

Thiruvananthapuram, July 18, 2026: The Vizhinjam International Seaport will commence full export-import (EXIM) operations from August 18, marking its transition from a transshipment hub to a full-fledged international cargo gateway, the Kerala government said on Saturday.

Business Summit Planned

Chief Minister V D Satheesan will flag off the first export container, following which the state government will organise the 'Mission Samudra' Business Summit, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The summit will bring together global shipping companies, logistics firms, exporters, investors and industry leaders.

The state government will also officially unveil 'Mission Samudra', its long-term maritime development initiative, and present Kerala's vision for maritime-led economic growth, it said.

Port Expansion Milestone

Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Kerala government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the Vizhinjam International Seaport has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing container ports, the statement further said.

The port has handled two million TEUs within 18 months of commencing commercial operations and has received some of the world's largest mother ships, demonstrating its capability as a world-class maritime hub, it said.

The launch of EXIM services, included in the state government's 100-day action plan, will transform Vizhinjam into a full-fledged export-import gateway, reducing logistics costs, improving supply chain efficiency, enhancing export competitiveness, and generating investments and employment, the statement said.

Mission Samudra Vision

The commencement of EXIM operations will also mark a major milestone for Mission Samudra, which aims to integrate ports, logistics, manufacturing, inland waterways and multimodal connectivity to position Kerala as a leading maritime and logistics hub in the country.

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The CMO said Vizhinjam, India's first deep-water transshipment port and South Asia's first fully automated container port, will continue to function as an open-access, common-user port serving all shipping companies equally, strengthening India's position in global maritime trade.

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