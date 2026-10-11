Kerala: Video Shows Mini Cooper Driver Speeding Over 200 Kmph Before Killing 3 Near Kochi Airport | suhail___sajeev's Instagram & X @KP_Aashish

A video allegedly shared on social media by Suhail, the driver accused of running over and killing three people in Kerala, has surfaced online, showing a Mini Cooper being driven at a speed exceeding 200 kmph. The car seen in the video is reportedly the same vehicle involved in the fatal accident near Nedumbassery airport.

Three people, including two women, were killed after a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler they were travelling on in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accident occurred around 2 am, when the victims were returning home after having tea at a nearby shop.

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"Their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car. Locals rushed all three riders of the bike to the hospital, but they died. The victims are Gopika from Palakkad, Devika from Wayanad and Ijaz, a native of Karnataka," a police officer told reporters.

According to the officer, all three victims died in the collision, while the car also sustained extensive damage.

Driver Taken Into Custody, Suspected Drunk Driving Under Probe

Police took him into custody after his medical examination. An officer said he had been booked for culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"He has been booked for the offence of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Strict action will be taken in the matter," the officer said.

Investigators suspect that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances at the time of the accident. Blood and other samples have been collected, and the results are awaited.

Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarsan said the car was undergoing forensic examination to determine whether any intoxicating substances were present in the vehicle. He added that the suspicion of drunk driving would need to be confirmed by the blood test reports.

Accused Attacked During Medical Examination

In a separate development, Suhail was allegedly assaulted by some friends of the victims when he was taken for a medical examination at a hospital. They reportedly confronted him inside the hospital and struck him on the head as police escorted him outside.

Police intervened to prevent further violence and took one of the alleged assailants into custody.

Meanwhile, authorities said police patrolling and other preventive measures would be strengthened in the area near Nedumbassery airport to curb overspeeding and prevent similar accidents.

(With Inputs From PTI)