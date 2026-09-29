Kerala: Unable To Pursue MBBS Dream, Girl Threatens To End Life At Parunthumpara; Police Talk Her Down | VIDEO

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Idukki: A young girl from Vandiperiyar in Kerala's Idukki district was rescued on September 28 after she reportedly threatened to end her life from Tagore Head, the highest point at the Parunthumpara tourist spot. According to Onmanorama, she was distressed over being unable to pursue an MBBS degree after choosing Commerce in Plus Two.

The girl reportedly reached Parunthumpara at around 11 am and went towards Tagore Head, where she threatened to jump into the gorge below.

'Everything Will Be Taken Care Of': Police Comfort Girl

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing a police officer speaking to the distressed girl and attempting to calm her down.

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In the video, the officer can be heard reassuring her that everything would be taken care of and telling her that she had nothing to worry about. The officer then encourages her to move back towards a safe spot as police continue efforts to bring her to safety.

Photographer Alerts Police

The situation came to light after a photographer at the tourist spot noticed the girl in distress. He alerted local residents, who subsequently informed the Peermade police.

Police and Fire Force personnel rushed to the location. Officers first spoke to the photographer to understand the situation before contacting the girl by phone.

After counselling her and gradually persuading her to move away from the dangerous spot, the girl was safely brought down with the assistance of the Fire Force team.

Disappointed Over Not Being Able To Pursue MBBS

According to police, the girl had studied Commerce during her higher secondary education and was reportedly under the impression that this prevented her from appearing for the NEET examination required for admission to MBBS courses.

Police said she had a strong desire to become a doctor and was deeply distressed over being unable to pursue her medical aspirations. Her disappointment reportedly contributed to the incident.

She was later provided professional counselling.