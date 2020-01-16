Kerala Tourism’s beef recipe tweet ahead of Mattu Pongal grilled on Twitter

On January 15, Kerala Tourism’s tweeted a beef recipe which appeared to ruffle a few feathers on Twitter.
The Kerala Tourism handle wrote: “Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala.”
Many wondered if it was a mere coincidence that it was tweeted on the day of Makar Sankranti.
One user wrote, “The timing. on Maatu Pongal. A coincidence?”
Another wondered, “On the day when neighboring Tamil Nadu is celebrating a festival for Cows.”
What exactly is Mattu Pongal?
Mattu Pongal or the cattle festival is the third day of the Pongal festival which is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
Legend has it that Lord Shiva asked his bull Nandi to visit mankind and give a message which is believed to have been misreported.
Shiva asked Nandi to tell humans to eat once a month and take a oil massage and bath every day but the bull instead told mortals to take a bath with oil once a month and eat daily.
An incandescent Shiva is believed to have asked Nandi to stay on earth and plough the fields to grow more food. Hence, the day is celebrated by farmers who honour their cattle on this day.
Given the specific nature of the festival, Twitterati wondered if Kerala Tourism was sending a message to its neighbouring states.
