Tamil Nadu: Thief Leaves Apology Letter After Burglary, Promises To Return Money

Representational image | Photo: Unsplash

Family of a retired teacher in Tamil Nadu had a bizarre experience when they found that their house was robbed, but the thief had left an apology note. The crazy incident took place in Megnannapuram in the southern Indian state.

Selvin, the retired teacher, and his wife left the town for Chennai to meet their son on June 17. They had domestic help who cleaned the house time-to-time in the family's absence.

On June 26, Selvi, the domestic help, arrived at Selvin's house, she saw that the main door was open. She immediately informed Selvin who rushed home. He was shocked to see that Rs 60,000 along with 12 gm gold jewellery along with a pair of silver anklets were stolen.

The real shocker, this one slightly amusing, came a bit later.

As reported by India Today, the thief had left a note apologising for the robbery. The thief even promised to return stolen items in a month's time. The thief reportedly said that someone in his family was unwell.

"Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this if someone in my house is not well," the letter read, as reported by India Today.

Read Also Maharashtra: Dead Snake Found In Food Packet Given To Pregnant Woman

The local police have registered a case of burglary and an investigation is on.

This is not an isolated incident in the country. Last year in Kerala, a thief who snatched a gold necklace from a three-year-old child returned money he got by selling it. Even this thief wrote an apology letter. This happened in Palakkad.