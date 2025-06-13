Kerala Summer Bumper Suvarna Keralam SK-7 Lottery Results: Check Winners List For 13-06-2025, Friday Lucky Draw; First Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-7 on Friday, June 13, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-7 for Friday, 13-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

RL 493021 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: E S CHANDRAN

Agency No.: R 6859

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

RA 493021

RB 493021

RC 493021

RD 493021

RE 493021

RF 493021

RG 493021

RH 493021

RJ 493021

RK 493021

RM 493021

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

RF 605295 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: BEERAN SAHIB

Agency No.: P 2627

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

RD 500525 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI

Agency No.: M 2018

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

0125 0633 0751 1510 1850 2605 3632 4041 4554 4921 5337 5466 6074 6114 7564 7616 8064 8589 8804 8932

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

0738 1389 6066 7167 7210 9867

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

0003 1239 1440 1647 2366 2512 2677 2795 2878 3035 3039 3218 3694 4461 4682 4771 5083 5366 5870 6469 6893 6951 7055 7067 7188 7465 7868 8503 8963 9803

7th Prize Rs 500/-

0139 0205 0248 0643 0770 0785 0874 1009 1398 1407 1525 1531 1620 1640 1665 1833 1892 1990 2129 2176 2268 2309 2396 2436 2464 2514 2723 2733 2803 2804 2855 3105 3130 3473 3533 3535 3647 3808 4095 4210 4226 4314 4599 4660 4690 4731 4997 5073 5171 5180 5429 5528 5649 5821 5864 5889 5937 6316 6381 7227 7413 7427 7445 7609 7792 7970 7993 8385 8657 8712 8713 9009 9078 9243 9431 9707

8th Prize Rs 200/-

0090 0118 0128 0410 0550 0564 0588 0936 1192 1242 1253 1366 1644 1718 1778 1986 2067 2110 2179 2277 2380 2488 2527 2530 2548 2777 2816 2886 3171 3449 3503 3521 3756 3869 3881 3921 4059 4098 4186 4199 4291 4571 4850 4955 4978 5080 5112 5151 5212 5325 5402 5511 5666 5701 5704 5840 6027 6055 6072 6306 6394 6602 6958 7104 7149 7219 7237 7328 7515 7731 7815 7878 7922 7975 8074 8178 8346 8369 8384 8438 8526 8619 8703 8783 8948 9063 9127 9297 9453 9479 9687 9713

9th Prize Rs 100/-

0004 0019 0054 0162 0215 0259 0323 0347 0425 0454 0465 0497 0500 0566 0635 0674 0676 0707 0740 0897 0917 0922 1013 1021 1065 1131 1150 1161 1249 1314 1324 1325 1326 1426 1560 1593 1622 1624 1652 1879 1937 1952 1961 1975 2072 2187 2325 2343 2522 2710 2794 2860 3011 3161 3206 3260 3392 3409 3445 3585 3774 4002 4010 4062 4303 4581 4602 4631 4661 4714 4716 4847 4852 4901 4926 4970 4972 5045 5173 5235 5351 5375 5567 5623 5631 5761 5828 5907 5976 6299 6368 6385 6481 6519 6549 6609 6619 6633 6759 6815 6848 7081 7090 7170 7270 7275 7292 7394 7410 7505 7573 7603 7606 7644 7702 7787 7959 8039 8100 8110 8153 8162 8268 8445 8458 8548 8557 8625 8634 8805 8839 9098 9170 9222 9304 9346 9375 9389 9558 9570 9711 9712 9762 9844

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-7: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.