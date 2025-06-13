 Kerala Summer Bumper Suvarna Keralam SK-7 Lottery Results: Check Winners List For 13-06-2025, Friday Lucky Draw; First Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Summer Bumper Suvarna Keralam SK-7 Lottery Results: Check Winners List For 13-06-2025, Friday Lucky Draw; First Prize ₹1 Crore!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-7 on Friday, June 13, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-7 for Friday, 13-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

RL 493021 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: E S CHANDRAN

Agency No.: R 6859

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

RA 493021 

RB 493021

RC 493021 

RD 493021

RE 493021 

RF 493021

RG 493021 

RH 493021

RJ 493021 

RK 493021 

RM 493021

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

RF 605295 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: BEERAN SAHIB

Agency No.: P 2627

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

RD 500525 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI

Agency No.: M 2018

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

0125  0633  0751  1510  1850  2605  3632  4041  4554  4921  5337  5466  6074  6114  7564  7616  8064  8589  8804  8932

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

0738  1389  6066  7167  7210  9867

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

0003  1239  1440  1647  2366  2512  2677  2795  2878  3035  3039  3218  3694  4461  4682  4771  5083  5366  5870  6469  6893  6951  7055  7067  7188  7465  7868  8503  8963  9803

7th Prize Rs 500/-

0139  0205  0248  0643  0770  0785  0874  1009  1398  1407  1525  1531  1620  1640  1665  1833  1892  1990  2129  2176  2268  2309  2396  2436  2464  2514  2723  2733  2803  2804  2855  3105  3130  3473  3533  3535  3647  3808  4095  4210  4226  4314  4599  4660  4690  4731  4997  5073  5171  5180  5429  5528  5649  5821  5864  5889  5937  6316  6381  7227  7413  7427  7445  7609  7792  7970  7993  8385  8657  8712  8713  9009  9078  9243  9431  9707

8th Prize Rs 200/-

0090  0118  0128  0410  0550  0564  0588  0936  1192  1242  1253  1366  1644  1718  1778  1986  2067  2110  2179  2277  2380  2488  2527  2530  2548  2777  2816  2886  3171  3449  3503  3521  3756  3869  3881  3921  4059  4098  4186  4199  4291  4571  4850  4955  4978  5080  5112  5151  5212  5325  5402  5511  5666  5701  5704  5840  6027  6055  6072  6306  6394  6602  6958  7104  7149  7219  7237  7328  7515  7731  7815  7878  7922  7975  8074  8178  8346  8369  8384  8438  8526  8619  8703  8783  8948  9063  9127  9297  9453  9479  9687  9713

9th Prize Rs 100/-

0004  0019  0054  0162  0215  0259  0323  0347  0425  0454  0465  0497  0500  0566  0635  0674  0676  0707  0740  0897  0917  0922  1013  1021  1065  1131  1150  1161  1249  1314  1324  1325  1326  1426  1560  1593  1622  1624  1652  1879  1937  1952  1961  1975  2072  2187  2325  2343  2522  2710  2794  2860  3011  3161  3206  3260  3392  3409  3445  3585  3774  4002  4010  4062  4303  4581  4602  4631  4661  4714  4716  4847  4852  4901  4926  4970  4972  5045  5173  5235  5351  5375  5567  5623  5631  5761  5828  5907  5976  6299  6368  6385  6481  6519  6549  6609  6619  6633  6759  6815  6848  7081  7090  7170  7270  7275  7292  7394  7410  7505  7573  7603  7606  7644  7702  7787  7959  8039  8100  8110  8153  8162  8268  8445  8458  8548  8557  8625  8634  8805  8839  9098  9170  9222  9304  9346  9375  9389  9558  9570  9711  9712  9762  9844

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-7: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

