Kerala Lottery Result: June 12, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-576 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹80,00,000 Jackpot!

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-576 on Thursday, June 12, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹80,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-576 for Thursday, 12-06-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

PS 782804 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: K PRAKASHAN

Agency No.: C 6265

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

PN 782804 PO 782804

PP 782804 PR 782804

PT 782804 PU 782804

PV 782804 PW 782804

PX 782804 PY 782804 PZ 782804

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/-[30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PO 240923 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: KRIJESH T M

Agency No.: H 920

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/-[5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PP 347713 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0043 0201 0203 0374 1285 1534 2402 3124 3362 3562 3742 4190 4851 5264 5905 7296 7323 7500 9083 9822

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1109 2774 4564 5628 8537 9109

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0188 0534 0718 0815 0816 1322 1968 2063 2422 2800 3065 3379 3879 4453 4693 4822 4840 4873 5018 6726 7020 7052 7238 7679 7714 8204 8560 9291 9544 9710

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0065 0187 0451 0560 0646 1033 1114 1247 1360 1774 1778 1781 1943 1978 2134 2193 2347 2645 2687 2858 2966 3393 3631 3756 3898 3916 4229 4402 4480 4594 4792 4815 4858 5110 5144 5156 5243 5458 5514 5624 5778 5784 5896 5941 5978 6119 6356 6404 6779 6941 7217 7328 7543 7558 7641 7674 7716 7867 8049 8238 8315 8451 8508 8510 8519 8692 8735 8838 8851 8940 9226 9255 9447 9551 9654 9984

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0189 0212 0872 0913 1004 1039 1060 1502 1519 1661 1980 1983 2008 2152 2307 2469 2482 2572 2671 2694 2937 2939 3118 3267 3507 3589 3604 3853 3959 3987 4036 4116 4119 4170 4179 4361 4416 4421 4622 4696 4806 4888 5290 5352 5506 5801 5832 5892 5934 5946 6078 6138 6195 6216 6274 6318 6327 6390 6490 6761 6808 6829 6864 6885 7049 7279 7400 7919 7958 8020 8171 8191 8317 8664 8796 8801 8886 8960 8984 9001 9060 9285 9638 9999

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0101 0105 0109 0330 0386 0446 0449 0472 0484 0547 0654 0756 0809 0830 0876 1204 1303 1344 1419 1659 1694 1718 1876 1880 1924 1967 2011 2029 2053 2165 2179 2217 2328 2459 2488 2547 2549 2599 2779 2952 3046 3077 3083 3218 3268 3280 3319 3528 3533 3537 3538 3564 3594 3679 3806 3821 3827 3881 3921 4103 4156 4160 4197 4291 4316 4433 4450 4526 4547 4603 4614 4654 4660 4667 4900 5024 5025 5130 5254 5312 5344 5448 5528 5554 5613 5720 5737 5781 5810 5812 5830 5872 5928 5951 5983 6228 6418 6441 6556 6616 6619 6691 6723 6807 6816 7045 7070 7127 7202 7211 7223 7340 7370 7371 7381 7421 7535 7579 7643 7820 7847 7898 7953 8038 8043 8047 8123 8193 8297 8309 8484 8648 8795 8799 8841 8846 8998 9056 9061 9152 9188 9231 9310 9405 9406 9605 9628 9632 9658 9672 9718 9731 9749 9909 9924 9940

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.