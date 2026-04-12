Kerala Student Suicide Over Alleged Faculty Harassment; Shashi Tharoor Reacts, Slams 'Toxic Campus Culture'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has strongly reacted to the death of a young dental student in Kerala, calling it part of a “deeply diseased campus culture” and demanding urgent accountability. His remarks have amplified calls for justice and renewed scrutiny of institutional failures in educational spaces.

‘Not an Isolated Tragedy’

In a detailed statement, Tharoor expressed anguish over the death of Nithin Raj, a BDS student from Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the incident reflects a larger systemic issue. He drew parallels with the earlier death of another student, Sidharthan, stating that while perpetrators may differ, the pattern of institutional failure remains the same.

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According to media reports, the victim's family alleged that the faculty subjected Nithin to verbal abuse, casteist slurs, color-based mockery, financial shaming, and internal mark reductions.

Serious Allegations Against Faculty

Citing revelations from audio recordings and the family’s claims, Tharoor highlighted allegations of relentless verbal abuse, casteist slurs, threats, and academic harassment by faculty members. He noted that the student was allegedly targeted over caste, skin colour, and financial background, with even personal family matters being mocked in class.

Demand for Criminal Investigation

Calling the suspension of two faculty members insufficient, Tharoor demanded a thorough criminal investigation and accountability across the college administration. He stressed that institutions meant for learning must not become spaces of humiliation and unchecked power.

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Call for Systemic Change

Raising a broader concern, Tharoor questioned how many such tragedies would be needed before meaningful reform is undertaken. He emphasised the urgent need to cleanse campuses of toxic practices and ensure dignity and safety for all students.

Push for Justice Gains Momentum

With the hashtag #JusticeForNithinRaj gaining traction, Tharoor’s intervention has added political weight to the issue, intensifying demands for swift action and systemic reform in Kerala’s educational institutions.