 Kerala: Stone Hurled At Vande Bharat Express Near Aluva, Probe Launched
A stone was hurled at a Vande Bharat Express train near Aluva in Kochi on Saturday evening, prompting an investigation by the Railway Protection Force. The train, running between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru, suffered minor damage but no passengers were injured. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from nearby residents as probes continue.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 08, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: Stone Hurled At Vande Bharat Express Near Aluva, Probe Launched | Sourced

Kochi: A probe has been launched after an unidentified person hurled a stone at a Vande Bharat Express train at Aluva here, officials said on Sunday.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said the incident took place at around 7.15 pm on Saturday between Aluva and Angamaly railway stations.

According to RPF officials, the stone was pelted at the Vande Bharat Express operating between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

No passengers were injured and only minor damage was caused to the train, officials said.

The RPF has begun an investigation and is checking CCTV cameras installed on the train.

Statements of residents living near the place where the incident occurred will also be recorded.

The Railway Police is also conducting a separate probe into the incident, an RPF official said.

Last month, in a similar incident, a man was arrested in Kannur for pelting stones at a Vande Bharat Express train.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

