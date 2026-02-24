'Sikhao...Sahi Aur Galat': Father Makes Son Clean Vande Bharat Train Floor After He Dropped Chips All Over; Sparks Debate On Civic Sense

A brief incident inside a railway coach has ignited a much wider discussion on civic responsibility and parenting, after a father chose to turn a mess into a meaningful lesson rather than ignoring it.

Travel vlogger Deepak Samal recently shared a video from a train journey that struck a chord with social media users across the country.

When a toddler’s mistake became a teaching moment

While travelling by train and enjoying the scenic views outside, Samal noticed his two-year-old son scatter chips on the clean coach floor during play. Instead of reacting with annoyance or quickly cleaning it up himself, Samal paused and made a conscious parenting choice.

He later explained that quietly fixing the mess would have been the easiest option. But for him, ease came at the cost of an important lesson. As he put it, convenience often replaces accountability.

“This is everyone’s space”

Rather than scolding his child, Samal calmly asked a simple question: who should clean the mess? When the toddler hesitated, Samal gently explained that although the train wasn’t their home, it was still a shared public space. Any mess left behind would eventually be cleaned by someone else.

There was no anger or raised voice, just a calm conversation. After a short pause, the child bent down and began picking up the chips himself, turning a playful mistake into an early lesson in responsibility.

Why the moment resonated online

The video quickly gained attention, with many viewers praising the father’s approach. Social media users pointed out that civic sense is rarely built through rules or slogans alone, it develops through everyday actions observed and practised from a young age.

Samal echoed this sentiment in his reflection, noting that cleanliness and responsibility are shaped by real-life moments, not just instructions.

Cleanliness on trains

The discussion has gained relevance amid ongoing concerns about hygiene and littering on Indian trains. Despite improved infrastructure and regular awareness campaigns, passengers are often seen leaving behind food waste and plastic, even on premium services like Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

Railway authorities have repeatedly urged travellers to treat coaches as shared spaces, emphasising that public cleanliness depends as much on passenger behaviour as on cleaning staff and systems.