India

Updated on

Kerala: Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.04 cr seized from train passengers

By ANI

Representational Image
Representational Image
File photo

The Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) on Tuesday seized 1.989 kilograms of smuggled gold bars and cut-pieces from two passengers traveling on a train from Chennai to Alleppey.

The seized gold has a market value of about Rs 1.04 crore.

As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in