Kerala Shocker: Family Of 4 Found Dead After Going Missing; Police Suspect Suicide Amid Homelessness Crisis

Police are investigating the deaths of a Kerala family of four who went missing before moving into a new rented home | AI Generated Representational Image

Kochi, June 29: A family of four, who had been struggling with poverty and homelessness despite repeated efforts by the police to help them, was found dead in Kerala's Ernakulam district after going missing on the day they were supposed to move into a new rented house.

The deceased were identified as Narayanan, 45, a native of Elavanchery in Palakkad, his wife Viji, 43, who was visually impaired, and their two minor children.

Officials suspect the couple died by suicide along with their children. The family's bodies were recovered from different stretches of the Muvattupuzha river over the last two days after they had been missing since Thursday.

Help Came But Hope Faded

The family had been living in a rented house near Kothamangalam for the past year. Nearly one-and-a-half weeks before they disappeared, they were evicted from the house.

Since then, the Kothamangalam police had arranged temporary shelter, food and other basic necessities while trying to find them permanent accommodation. Their ordeal underlines how difficult life can become for vulnerable families even when emergency support is available.

On Thursday, the family was scheduled to move into a new rented house identified by the police. However, they went missing before the move.

During the search, CCTV footage showed Viji walking behind Narayanan along with their eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son near a restaurant in Piravom. The family was also seen near a church in the town.

Police Recount Rescue Efforts

According to Kothamangalam Station House Officer K R Prasanth Kumar, the family had approached the police around six weeks earlier after being asked to vacate their rented house.

"We were trying to bring them back from their situation. At first, we identified a rehabilitation centre run by an NGO. But it was exclusively for women. Then, police arranged a place on daily rent. We promised them we would find a permanent house; until then, they were assured of every support. Policemen at the station mobilised money for their food and clothes," he said.

The officer said the police searched for accommodation close to Cheruvatoor so that the children could continue studying at their primary school. Narayanan was taken to different locations in a police vehicle before a suitable house was finalised.

According to Kumar, Narayanan had approved the house and the family was expected to shift there on Thursday. However, when officers arrived to take them to the new house, the family had already left. The owner of the temporary shelter told police that they had gone to a church for prayers.

Welfare Gaps Raise Questions

K U Shameer, a panchayat member from Cheruvatoor, said the family had been living in the village for the past year but had not benefited from any welfare scheme run by the State government or the panchayat.

"Unfortunately, the family did not figure in any of the social welfare schemes of the State government or panchayat. Every morning, the couple would take the children to school and go somewhere. By the end of the school day, they would return to pick up the children. We don't know how the couple survived," Shameer said, The Indian Express reported.

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The tragedy has also raised uncomfortable questions about whether vulnerable families are falling through the cracks despite efforts by local authorities and police.

While officers appeared to have gone beyond their routine duties to support the family, the case highlights how poverty, homelessness and the absence of timely institutional support can leave people with few options during a crisis.

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