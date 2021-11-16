Kerala rains: IMD issues Yellow alert in 8 districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts for Tuesday, reported India Today.

All educational institutions will remain shut on Tuesday in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha districts. Kerala University and MG University have cancelled their exams scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the IMD, an orange alert for rainfall denotes very heavy rains from 6cm to 20cm of rain. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 to 11cm while a red alert is issued when there is a likelihood of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours.

Besides, a Low-Pressure Area over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

Huge waterlogging in several parts of the state was reported during weekend. Several areas of Kerala’s Upper Kuttanad are heavily waterlogged, reported India Today.

It is likely to move west northwestwards and become well marked over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Thereafter it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh! north Tamil Nadu coasts around November 18, the IMD said on Monday.

The cyclonic circulation over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu has merged with the above cyclonic circulation.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:58 AM IST