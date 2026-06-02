Kerala Rains 2026: IMD Predicts Southwest Monsoon Onset Around June 4

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Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around June 4 (Thursday), according to ANI.

IMD said, "The conditions for the onset of monsoon are getting ready, so we can declare it on 4th June. We will witness a good amount of rainfall from this evening. In the coming seven days, all parts of Keralam will be under 'Orange' or 'Yellow' alert as we expect a heavy spell of rain... We need to be concerned if heavy rains continue. Orange alert with restrictions will be there for hilly regions," IMD Scientist Neetha K Gopal said, speaking to news agency ANI.

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The monsoon typically reaches Kerala around June 1 and marks the beginning of the four-month southwest monsoon season across India.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday (June 2) woke up to partly cloudy skies and warm weather, with the morning temperature recorded at 31 degrees Celsius. However, the city may get some respite from the heat as a Yellow Alert for rain has been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane today. The air quality also remained in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 30.