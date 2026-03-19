Kerala Polls 2026: Shashi Tharoor Rules Out CM Race, Bats For MLA-Led Choice | ANI

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday ruled himself out as a chief ministerial contender ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, asserting that the CM should ideally be chosen from among elected MLAs.

‘Not A Candidate, Not In CM Race’

Tharoor clarified that he is not in the fray and therefore not a CM probable. “Ideally, the chief minister should be picked from elected MLAs,” he said, distancing himself from speculation around leadership.

Congress Strategy: No Face, Only Agenda

While acknowledging that projecting a CM face can help, Tharoor said the Congress in Kerala relies on its organisational depth and collective leadership rather than a single face. He said the party is contesting on “agenda, mission and logo”.

Campaign Role Across State

As co-chair of the campaign committee, Tharoor said he will campaign across all 14 districts, focusing on youth, professionals and public outreach, without being tied to any one constituency.

Targeting Majority For UDF

Expressing confidence, he said a tally of 85–100 seats would be a strong outcome for the Congress-led UDF in the 140-member Assembly.

Jibe At LDF, Flags Anti-Incumbency

Using a cricket analogy, Tharoor said the UDF is bowling “googlies” at the CPI(M)-led LDF, citing anti-incumbency, financial issues and alleged governance failures against the incumbent government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Concerns Over Poll Schedule

He also questioned the early poll date of April 9, calling the short campaign window “shocking” and suggesting it could favour incumbent governments.