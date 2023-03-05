Kerala police search office of Asianet News in Kozhikode, 2 days after SFI protest |

The police raided the Asianet news channel's offices in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Sunday, according to the media outlet. The station had come under fire from the state's ruling party's student wing the day before for a report about a girl being sexually assaulted.

Minister for the Union Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan administration.

SFI students wing protest at Asianet's office

Asianet TV's office was invaded by a number of SFI activists from the CPI(M) students wing on Saturday in protest of the news outlet's allegedly phoney interview with a POCSO victim.

The video of the protest is going viral on the internet

The SFI activists can be seen shouting and making a scene inside the office in a video. They push aside a security guard and storm inside Asianet's newsroom. The media house's staff were allegedly threatened by the trespassers with dire consequences if they did not change their methods. The protesters displayed a flag both inside and outside the building.

According to a report by IANS, the police allegedly did nothing to disperse the protesters who had been camped out in front of the media outlet's office, which is situated in a busy business area.