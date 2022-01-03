Kerala: Minister V N Vasavan's car meets with accident near Pampady, gunman injured

Kerala Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan's official car met with an accident on Monday in which he escaped unhurt but resulted in a minor injury to his gunman.

However, the Minister escaped unhurt. The Minister continued his journey in another vehicle after completing a checkup at the Pampady Taluk Hospital, sources said.

The car hit a pickup van that was carrying bio waste. The gunman of the minister was injured in the incident and was admitted to a local hospital.

''A mini truck lost control while negotiating a curve at Pampady near here and rammed into the minister's car. The gunman suffered minor injuries and there is some damage to the car,'' a special branch official told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:54 PM IST