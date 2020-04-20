Kerala Minister says relaxations according to directions, Centre may have sought explanation due to misunderstanding

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): After the Centre wrote to Kerala government regarding "dilution of guidelines" issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that relaxations have been given abiding by the direction issued by Central government. He added that the Centre may have asked for an explanation, due to some misunderstanding.

"We have given relaxations abiding by directions issued by the Centre. The Centre may have asked for an explanation, due to some misunderstanding. Once we give an explanation, I hope the issue will be solved. We followed all norms set by the Central government," Surendran said.